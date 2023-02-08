A renowned whisky writer has welcomed the launch of a private cask ownership scheme that he believes will "put Scottish rum on the map".
The Livingston-based Matugga Distillery, set up in 2018 by wife and husband Jacine and Paul Rutasikwa, is offering a limited number of casks of its award-winning rum to private investors as it strengthens its ties with Scotland's whisky heritage. The move comes after last year's £300,000 crowdfunding campaign which is being used to finance and eight-fold increase in production at Matugga.
The couple's efforts have received backing from whisky expert Charles MacLean and Dave Broom, an award-winning whisky and rum writer. Mr MacLean noted that many believe rum could become the next big thing in the Scottish drinks industry.
“This is an exciting project, and given the huge current interest in private cask sales of single malt whisky, I am sure it will have considerable appeal," he said.
“For many years now, drinks writers have been saying that ‘rum will be the next malt’; recent statistics seem to support this. It will certainly put Scottish rum on the map, and given the global prestige of Scotch whisky, it will benefit from the connection."
Mr Rutasikwa predicted it could prove a "milestone moment for Scottish rum".
"Scotland has a little-known and very deep rum heritage linked to the Age of Imperialism," he said. "Now, in 2023, we’re part of Scotland’s exciting new wave of rum distillers and there’s a real opportunity for us to create history and take Scottish rum worldwide.”
READ MORE: Scottish rum with African and Caribbean roots takes aim at markets 'overlooked' by other craft drink companies
Matugga says it has formed strong bonds and cask exchange agreements within the Scottish whisky industry, particularly with Whyte & Mackay and its master whisky maker Gregg Glass.
“We’ve been really pleased by how collaborative the industry has been, and we’re excited about the potential for developing new ideas and unique combinations of flavours for both rum and whisky," Mr Rutasikwa added.
"We’re working on some exciting projects with Gregg and others - we share the same passion and we all want to ensure that Scotland’s drinks industry continues to lead the way."
Mr Broom said there has been a "clear global surge" of interest in rum.
"Rum is growing - there are more countries producing, a greater range of approaches and a distinct move towards premium," he said. "All of this chimes with the approach taken by Scottish rum producers.
“Matugga's cask programme certainly shows intent and a recognition that Scottish rum is ready to take the next step.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here