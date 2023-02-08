DELTIC Energy has hailed what could be “one of the largest natural gas discoveries in the Southern North Sea in over a decade”, sending shares in the company soaring nearly 20 per cent.
The North Sea minnow informed investors today that it had made a “significant oil and gas discovery” at the Pensacola exploration well it is drilling in partnership with Shell.
It looks set to vindicate the decision by Deltic to focus on parts of the North Sa overlooked by other companies following the downturn in the oil and gas industry from 2014, while also boosting efforts to ramp up domestic energy supplies in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Deltic has in recent years persuaded major operators such as Shell and Capricorn Energy (formerly Cairn Energy) to buy into acreage on licences it holds in the Central and Southern North Sea. The Pensacola prospect is contained within the P2252 licence, in which Shell has a 65% working interest and is also the operator. Deltic holds a 30% interest and ONE-Dyas 5%.
READ MORE: Fresh blow for IOG in bid to bring Southwark on stream
Deltic said work on the exploration well had opened a new Zechstein play in this mature basin.
Graham Swindells, chief executive of Deltic, said: "Deltic's first exploration well at Pensacola has resulted in a highly positive outcome and, at approximately 300 BCF (billion cubic feet), would represent one of the largest natural gas discoveries in the Southern North Sea in over a decade. This discovery is a major milestone in the development of our company as we continue to execute our exploration led strategy and progress our portfolio of high-quality drilling opportunities as we seek to create value for our shareholders.
READ MORE: Investment firm vows to build presence in Scotland
“We believe that the Pensacola discovery will open a new Zechstein play in this mature basin and highlights the remaining potential of the North Sea as a source of further discoveries which can provide domestically produced natural gas, supporting UK energy security while we transition toward a net-zero economy.
“As we continue our preparations for drilling the Selene well, we are now looking forward to working with our partners as we continue to progress this exciting and significant gas discovery at Pensacola and look forward to updating the market on our future plans."
Shares in Deltic closed up 18.5% at 3.2p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel