The Macallan has bought a 50 per cent stake in venerable Spanish sherry producer Bodegas Grupo Estévez. Glasgow-based Edrington, which owns The Macallan, did not put a price on the deal but described it as a “substantial investment”.

READ MORE: Kate Forbes sounds a whole lot like New Labour

Igor Boyadjian, managing director of The Macallan, said the joint venture with Grupo Estévez “and their superb and historic sherries” is the next natural step in The Macallan’s pursuit of “incomparable craftsmanship and whisky mastery”, ensuring a sustainable supply of highest-quality sherry production for its sherry-seasoned casks.

READ MORE: Brexit: Time Tories ditched British superiority complex

Under the new partnership, Grupo Estévez’s Valdespino brand of ultra-premium sherries and aperitifs will be added to the Edrington portfolio and the growth of these drinks will be supported by the distribution and marketing capabilities of The Macallan in selected international markets.

READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing

Grupo Estévez, led by chief executive José Ramón Estévez, owns renowned vineyards and bodegas in Jerez’s “sherry triangle”, where it makes and matures the Valdespino sherries and aperitifs. Valdespino dates back to 1264, Edrington noted.

Scott McCroskie, chief executive of Edrington, said: “The Estévez family are a perfect partner for The Macallan in Jerez, owning some of the finest sherries and vermouths in the world, and custodians of such historic vineyards and bodegas. This is a partnership full of promise for The Macallan in the brand’s constant quest to continue producing exceptional quality single malt Scotch whiskies.”

Mr Estévez said he and his family were incredibly pleased to be forming a joint venture with The Macallan.

He said: “This will be the first time we have used our beautiful sherry for cask-seasoning.”

Mr Estévez added: "We are also extremely excited to be working with The Macallan team to help build our exceptional Valdespino sherries and aperitifs internationally. Both The Macallan and Grupo Estévez have a shared commitment to quality for our consumers and respect for the societies we live and work in and to the environment.”