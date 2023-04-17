WH Smith shareholders will be hoping the stationery-to-snacks retailer posts higher sales when it reveals its performance for the past half-year next week.
The group, which has shifted focus further from the high street to travel sites in recent years, is expected to be boosted by the continued recovery in traveller numbers at airports and train stations.
It is likely to reveal growth in revenues over the six months to February when it updates the market on Thursday April 20.
Analysts at Numis have forecast that travel revenues will have increased by around 70% year-on-year, amid comparisons with sales which were weighed down by the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the previous period.
The group's travel business, which includes 120 InMotion technology stores, now represents around two-thirds of its revenues.
The growth of its travel operation has also given the firm increased geographic breadth, making it less exposed to the UK market, although shareholders will still be keen find out how the business has been affected by recent industrial action.
Numis analysts Tim Barrett and Richard Stuber said: "Rail strikes will have continued to impact the UK business, with 10 days impacting the December-February period."
But they added: "As the business pivots towards travel it has become increasingly H2 weighted (March-August) given the importance of the summer holiday period to airports."
Shares in WH Smith are 30% higher for the past six months as sentiment around the economy and the outlook for consumer travel demand has continued to improve.
Nevertheless, the company's investors will also be keen to hear how its high street operation has performed given pressure on customer finances.
Uncertainty on the high street was exemplified by the administration of stationery rival Paperchase in January, although the closure of its store portfolio - which was not saved as Tesco bought its brand - could help bolster WH Smith's market position.
Another area of interest for shareholders will be IT and security.
Last month, WH Smith confirmed it was hit by its second cyber attack in less than a year after hackers accessed company data, including personal information for current and former employees.
The company, which previously saw its Funky Pigeon card and gift business hit by a cyber attack, is likely to want to reassure investors that these incidents have not impacted financial progress.
