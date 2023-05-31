With nearly 100 new banknotes released worldwide during 2022, only 19 were deemed of sufficiently new design to be member nominated for the prestigious ‘Banknote of the Year Award’.

The award is an initiative of The International Bank Note Society (IBNS) to recognize an exceptional banknote issued each year.

The IBNS consider the artistic merit, design, use of colour, contrast, balance and security features of each nomination.

Each nominated note must have been issued to the public for the first time during the year of the award, have artistic merit and/or innovative security features and be in general circulation.

This year’s winner was ‘overwhelming favourite’ Philippines Central Bank’s 1000 Piso note, with Bank Of Scotland’s £100 note named in third place behind Ulster Bank’s £50 bill.

Bank of Scotland's £100 Note (Image: IBNS)

The green £100 note, the first polymer Bank of Scotland note to celebrate the contribution of a significant Scottish person, features Scottish medical pioneer and suffragette Dr Flora Murray.

It entered circulation on May 9 2022.

In addition to the colourful foil image of Dr Murray, the front of the note portrays the Scottish novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott, alongside an image of The Mound in Edinburgh.

Back in 2007, Bank of Scotland’s £50 note was awarded the IBNS Banknote of the Year Award.

IBNS judges considered the £50 note, which also features a portrait of Sir Walter Scott, to be a bold design and an outstanding representative of a series of notes issued by the Bank of Scotland in September of 2007.