Jewellery retailer Pandora has opened a larger “concept store” at Braehead shopping centre, which is owned by property company SGS and asset managed by Global Mutual with Savills as property managers.
The “upsized” 1,635 sq ft store at the Renfrewshire shopping centre is on the upper level of the main centre - covering Pandora’s previous unit and the neighbouring one.
Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “The opening of Pandora’s new concept store at Braehead is really exciting for the centre. The brand’s decision to open a new store reflects the continued appeal of physical retail and experience-first shopping.
“Pandora has always been very popular with our shoppers – and we know the new design and store features will be a real draw for customers.”
The partners behind Braehead said: “The store has a modern look and feel, and is designed to be more intuitive to the customer journey, allowing shoppers to browse and interact with products more easily. It is also one of the few Pandora stores to currently offering engraving services, allowing visitors to personalise jewellery.”
The store will also stock Diamonds by Pandora, the lab-created diamonds collection made with 100% recycled silver and gold.
The news follows other expansions and openings at Braehead over the last few months - including by Sports Direct, Superdrug and GAP.
Brahead in Renfrewshire covers 1.1 million sq. ft and draws from a catchment area of around 2.1 million people. The centre is home to a diverse mix of retail brands – including many household names such as M&S, Apple, Primark and Next – as well as raft of local and independent brands.
Andrew Milner-Walker, property director at Pandora UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to open the doors to our brand new store in Braehead centre. Our new space is designed to offer a unique and personalised shopping experience, showcasing the best of Pandora’s extensive range from classic charms and bracelets, to new collection styles. We look forward with great excitement to welcoming shoppers into the store.”
