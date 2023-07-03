A Cumbernauld company has been appointed by Network Rail as the main contractor for the £5 million rebuild of the fire-ravaged Troon train station.
AmcoGiffen will lead on the reinstatement of the building on platform one "in a way that is sympathetic to the historic character of the station and in keeping with the remaining building on platform two", Network Rail said.
Network Rail is working towards completing the construction of the station building in time for The Open golf being held in Troon in July 2024.
It said that, following the fire which destroyed the station’s platform one building in July 2021, it had worked with partners, stakeholders and the community to develop the design for the new building.
Network Rail added: "It’s another significant step forward into the construction phase with the appointment of the main contractor to lead the rebuild."
It noted that, "as well as being designed to modern standards, the new building will offer a ticket office and spacious waiting area".
The new building will also include a "changing places" facility aimed at delivering "improved amenity for people with disabilities and their carers using Troon station while travelling on Scotland’s Railway".
Liam Sumpter, chief operating officer at Network Rail, said: “We are delighted to have appointed AmcoGiffen as the main contractor on the redevelopment of Troon station.
“With the community and South Ayrshire Council fully on board with the designs for the station, the team is keen to get on site and get the work under way.
“Separately, we are already on site preparing for the reinstallation of the canopies which will be erected ahead of the programme. We’ll then move forward to the construction phase and focus on delivering the new station building for the community as soon as possible.”
Alan Kane, operations director for AmcoGiffen said: “We are delighted that Network Rail has appointed AmcoGiffen to reinstate the fire-damaged station building at Troon.
“We have previously demonstrated our expertise in stations through projects such as Edinburgh Waverley, Robroyston and Dunbar and we look forward to applying this to the work at Troon. Early discussions with the Network Rail project team have been really positive and we’re looking forward to getting started on site.”
