Squid Tempura and Vietnamese Dipping Sauce by Roy Brett of Ondine

Squid tempura is our most popular starter at Ondine… as well as a personal favourite of mine! It came about by taking a delicious Vietnamese dipping sauce, which I borrowed from my days in Cornwall working with Rick and Jill Stein. I then added the light tempura batter with the medicinal notes from the Szechuan pepper, which really lifts the squid. We also have this dish on the menu at The Fishmarket, down at Newhaven Harbour. I think the smell of the fresh, salty sea air adds a special twist to the taste, but you’ll need your hat and scarf on to enjoy it al fresco now that the temperature has dipped.

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the dipping sauce:

100ml fish sauce

100g palm sugar

50ml rice wine vinegar

100ml lime juice

10g garlic, finely chopped

10g green chilli, finely chopped

10g ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp corn flour

Water

For the crispy batter:

70g corn flour

30g plain flour

100ml ice cold sparkling water

5 ice cubes, crushed

Pinch Szechuan pepper

Pinch Maldon sea salt

Rapeseed oil for deep-frying

For the squid:

2 squid, washed and cleaned

1 green chilli, sliced into rings

1 banana shallot, sliced into rings

For the garnish:

1 lime, cut into wedges

Method

1. First, make the dipping sauce. Bring together the fish sauce, lime juice, palm sugar, vinegar and 100ml water in a saucepan and bring to boil. Mix the corn flour into a paste with a little water and then add to the pan. As the mixture starts to cool down, add the chillies, ginger and garlic and mix well then set aside.

2. Next, make the batter. Mix the flours and the salt and pepper together. Add the sparkling water and crushed ice cubes and mix well until combined.

3. Heat the oil in a pan to 180°C. Dip the squid and the chilli into the batter along with the shallots. Fry in the oil until crisp. Once cooked, carefully shake off any excess oil before lying on a drying cloth or kitchen paper. Season well with salt and pepper.

4. To serve, pour a little dipping sauce into a pretty little pot and then place the squid around it. Garnish the plate with the chilli and shallot rings and finish with a wedge of lime.

The Perfect Roast Turkey and Gravy by Barra Bronzes

Ingredients:

1 Barra Bronze free range turkey

1 onion

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Remove the turkey from the fridge and allow it to stand for 1 hour before cooking.

2. Preheat the oven to 180°C. If you have a fan assisted oven, reduce the temperature to 160°C.

3. Place the turkey, breast down, on the roasting tin and season it with salt and pepper. Most of the marbled fat is on the back of the turkey which will percolate through the breast allowing the turkey to cook in its own juices

4. We recommend that you cook your stuffing separately as this can affect cooking times.

5. Place a large onion in the cavity of the turkey to enrich the flavour.

6. Insert your pop-up cooking thermometer at a point approximately 3cm to the right or left of the front tip of the breastbone. The pop-up thermometer should not touch any bone.

7. Place your turkey in the oven. We recommend that you do not wrap your turkey in tin foil as this will steam the outer skin. We dry pluck our turkeys to ensure you can enjoy a beautifully crisp golden skin.

8. Cook your turkey according to the weight.

9. Turn the turkey over approximately 40 minutes before the end of cooking time in order to ensure that the breast is golden. Season the breast of the turkey with salt and pepper and return to the oven.

10. The turkey will be ready when the pop-up cooking thermometer pops up. You can also test whether it is ready by inserting a skewer into the deepest part of the thigh to see whether the juices run clear.

11. Allow the meat to rest for 30 minutes before serving.

12. To make the gravy, pour the roasting juices into a jug and skim off the excess fat from the top of the stock. Next, scrape off all of the rich residue from the bottom of the roasting tin and mix it in with the gravy. Pour the stock into a saucepan and add flour to thicken the gravy if desired. Heat until smooth and serve with your turkey.

Recommended cooking times for Barra Bronze turkeys:

Weight Time

4kg 1hr 55mins

5kg 2hr 10 mins

6kg 2hr 25mins

7kg 2hr 40mins

8kg 2hr 55mins

9kg 3hr 10mins

The Perfect Roast Tatties with Summer Harvest Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil by Jacqueline O’Donnell of The Sisters Restaurant

Ingredients:

Rooster potatoes, about 150g per person

Summer Harvest cold pressed rapeseed oil

Sea salt

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 200oC.

2. Heat a generous couple of glugs of Summer Harvest rapeseed oil in a roasting tray on the top shelf of the oven until the oil is very hot.

3. Meanwhile, leave the potatoes unpeeled and cut them into even sized pieces.

4. Place the potatoes in a pan of boiling water and cook for 8 minutes.

5. Drain the potatoes. Leaving them in the colander, place a lid on top and firmly shake the colander.

6. You need to rough them up by giving them a good shake to flake the edges. Shake the colander until they are looking quite powdery. This helps to make the potatoes extra crispy.

7. Take the roasting tray from oven and place it on the stove top.

8. Carefully place the potatoes in the tray and coat with the rapeseed oil to prevent them sticking.

9. Now pop them into the oven and cook for 45 minutes.

10. Once golden and crispy, sprinkle with salt, remove from the tray and serve.

Garlicky Spiced Braised Red Cabbage by Gilli Allingham from The Really Garlicky Company

The Really Garlicky Company, based just outside Nairn, are Scotland's only garlic growers. The Allingham family have been growing garlic for the last 18 years, where they originally diversified their seed potato business to offer something new to Scotland’s foodies. Priding themselves in their Hardneck Porcelain garlic, they produce flavourful, large, juicy bulbs. From this, they produce a range of garlicky products, including aioli, garlic ciabatta, garlic butter and various chutneys and condiments including caramelised onions and garlic relish. Find them in your local Waitrose, Farm Shop or Deli across the country, or visit their website www.reallygarlicky.co.uk.

This dish works perfectly with any roast meat, in particular, roast ham. We served it on New Year’s Day, but it would perfect throughout winter. Cold ham, cabbage, and mustard mayonnaise sandwiches made delicious left-overs sandwiches the next day.

Serves 8 as an accompaniment to a main dish.

Ingredients:

900g red cabbage

2 red onions, diced

1 Bramley apple

3 tbsp. soft brown sugar

3 tbsp. red wine vinegar

30g butter

1 cinnamon stick

5 cardamom pods

2 star anise

3 cloves of Really Garlicky Garlic, crushed

Method:

1. Heat the oven to 150C.

2. Make a small muslin sack by placing the star anise, cinnamon and cardamom pods in the centre of the piece of muslin and tie the ends together.

3. Remove the cabbage’s outer leaves, cut it into quarters and shred into fine strips.

4. Place the cabbage in a medium casserole dish.

5. Peel, core and dice the Bramley apple and add to the cabbage along with the three cloves of garlic, onions and sugar. Make sure the ingredients are well-distributed amongst the cabbage.

6. Stir in the vinegar and dot the top with the butter.

7. Cover with the lid and cook for 2 ½ to 3 hours, stirring regularly.

8. Remove the muslin spice bag and serve.

Serve immediately.

Chocolate and Hazelnut Cake by The Spiritualist in Aberdeen

In the cold winter months, there is nothing better to lift the spirits than a sweet, chocolate treat. This cake ticks that box and is also super quick to make. Baking it the day before you plan to serve it means that all the flavours have a chance to develop, making it even more delicious. The fudgy centre gives the cake a rich and decadent texture making it feel like a real treat!

This recipe comes from The Spiritualist in Aberdeen and features on their special festive menu. The restaurant and bar is renowned for its incredible cocktail selection, which can be enjoyed alongside their locally sourced food menu. This Christmas season, The Spiritualist will have festive food and drink menus to help everyone to get into the spirit!

Makes 1 cake

Ingredients:

375g whole hazelnuts, toasted

375g dark chocolate, melted

375g butter

200g soft brown sugar

175g caster sugar

9 eggs

50ml Frangelico hazelnut liqueur

To serve:

Ice cream

Fresh berries

Method:

1. First, preheat the oven to 180°C. Blitz the hazelnuts into a breadcrumb consistency in an electric blender. Fold the crushed hazelnuts through the melted chocolate.

2. Whisk the butter and sugars together until they become light and fluffy. This can be done by hand or use an electric mixer if you want to speed up the recipe.

3. Add the eggs two at a time, alternating with a spoonful of the hazelnut and chocolate mix. Once fully combined, add the Frangelico and mix again to make sure it’s fully incorporated into the mix.

4. Grease and line a 26cm cake tin and add the mixture. Place in the pre-heated oven for 1 hour. The top of the cake will be set but the centre will be a little wet. The cake will set overnight, so leave it in the tin and portion the next day. Serve the cake with some fresh berries, ice cream or whatever takes your fancy!

Christmas pudding by Phil Skinazi, Executive Pastry Chef at Gleneagles

The Gleneagles & Co Christmas puddings will be sold in the Garden Café, and also available online in their festive hampers from late-November.

Makes 2 Puddings

Ingredients:

45g glacé cherries

315g currants

315g sultanas

315g raisins

65g mixed peel

75g pitted prunes

110g Bramley apple, grated

75g carrot, grated

1 orange, zest and juice

1 lemon, zest and juice

125g plain flour

125g toasted almonds

210g breadcrumbs

5g salt

5g ground mixed spice

5g ground cinnamon

190g suet

2 whole eggs, whisked

125g dark brown muscovado sugar

50g cognac

1/2 can Guinness

1/2 can of Newcastle Brown

50g grand mariner

50g dark rum

Knob of butter

Method:

1. Place the dried fruits, zest, carrot, apples and alcohol in a large container and allow to soak for up to 60 days, mixing well every 4 to 5 days.

2. Ready the pudding basins by brushing them with soft butter and placing a small round piece of silicone paper into the bottom of each.

3. Once the fruit has soaked, add the eggs, sugar, breadcrumbs, toasted almonds and suet and mix well, using your hands.

4. Sieve the flour and spices together then add the salt. Use your hands again to combine the ingredients.

5. Split the mixture into two equal amounts and form each into a ball. Place each of the balls onto the silicone lined muslin cloth and tie using butchers string.

6. Steam for 3 and a half hours, and then place in the fridge to rest for up to 3 to 4 weeks. This will allow the flavours to mature. Re-heat in a steamer for 2 hours before dousing with warm brandy and setting alight.

Mincemeat by Carina Contini

Carina Contini is Owner of Contini George Street, Edinburgh; Cannonball Restaurant & Bar, Castlehill, Edinburgh; and The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant - located at the gardens entrance of the Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh.

Makes 3 x 500g jars

Ingredients:

1 unwaxed lemon, juice and zest

1 unwaxed orange, juice and zest

300g currants

300g sultanas

125g candied citrus peel

1 teaspoon ground spice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

300g soft brown sugar

300g Bramley cooking apples, peeled and grated

300g unsalted butter, melted

150g brandy (or favourite tipple)

Method:

1. Sterilise your jars.

2. Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl, making sure to combine well to ensure that the spices are evenly distributed.

3. Add the freshly grated apple at the end to stop them discolouring, and combine.

4. Finish the mixture by pouring over the melted butter and brandy. Combine well.

5. Transfer to sterilised jars and store in the fridge for up to 4-6 weeks.

L’Art Du Vin’s Five Top Tips to Choosing Your Christmas Wines.

Richard Bouglet, Director and Co-Founder of L’Art Du Vin, shares his five top-tips of how to choose the perfect wine to enjoy on Christmas day and throughout the festive period.

1. Christmas day can be quite a long day of eating and drinking as we all know. It is therefore best to avoid wine with a high alcohol content and high levels of tannins, especially if you are entertaining. You don’t want people to fall asleep before dessert! However, wines from regions with cooler weather will have decent levels of acidity that will cut through the richness of dishes as well as help with digestion, perfect with the often-heavy dishes that are served during the festive period.

2. You don’t need to be a fully trained sommelier to be able to pair food and wine, all you need is some common sense. You just need to avoid one overpowering the other. Heavy and flavourful dishes with rich sauces, like roast beef, will require full bodied reds. However, a light seafood starter like a cured fish dish or shellfish will pair perfectly with an elegant white as it has decent levels of acidity to cut through richness. Think of it like adding a squeeze of lemon to smoked salmon which adds zest and balance to the fish, you should look for a wine to do this too.

3. If you are going to go to the extra effort to source your meat from a reputable butcher, your poultry from a farm, your fish from a good fishmonger, your vegetables from a farm shop, why would you source your Christmas wines from a large retailer or supermarket? Independent wine merchants like us will not only provide you quality wines which offer good value for money but will also provide you with invaluable knowledge and experience. We will be able to give you sound advice on an appropriate serving temperature, decanting, food matching, suggested according to your tastes and what is best for your chosen wine. Just like your local butcher will tell you how to cook your meat, an independent wine merchant will give you plenty precious advice of how to serve your wine for an unforgettable dining experience.

4. If in doubt about food and wine matching, just remember that Christmas is about celebrating and coming together with friends and family. My motto is: wine always tastes better when you share it. If you have been ageing some special wine for an occasion, don’t be shy, enjoy it! All wines have a life cycle and they don’t always get better with age, at some stage they will decline, a bit like us humans. A wine cabinet is not for showing off, it is for sharing!

5. Traditionally, people finish big celebratory dinners with big wines like port. Personally, I think this is a mistake. I like nothing more than finishing as my last glass with a light, refreshing, low tannins, high acidity very well-made wine to cleanse my palette and leave me with satisfied glee!

Richard’s wine recommendations for the festive period:

• Releaf Red Blend, Western Cape, South Africa, 2016 (£10.75)

• Outstanding value for money, good all-rounder, particularly suited for beef, heart-warming and spicy without being overwhelming heavy. https://www.aduv.co.uk/products/releaf-red-blend-western-cape-south-africa-2014

• Sauvignon Blanc, Little Beauty, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2017 (£17.60)

• An elegant and zesty New Zealand Sauvignon that doesn’t have an overly tropical flavour, so it will complement seafood dishes. https://www.aduv.co.uk/products/sauvignon-blanc-little-beauty-marlborough-new-zealand-2014

• Offida Pecorino Le Merlettaie, Ciu Ciu, Marche, Italy, 2016 (15.40)

• If you are looking for a slighter richer style of wine but want to avoid a Chardonnay, a Pecorino can be a great alternative. https://www.aduv.co.uk/products/offida-pecorino-le-merlettaie-ciu-ciu-marche-italy-2015

• Valpolicella Doc, Fidora, Veneto, Italy, 2016 (£19.95)

• A great alternative to a Pinot Noir, ideal with light game and poultry and a good all-rounder for those who want to avoid tannins and a high alcohol content. https://www.aduv.co.uk/products/valpolicella-doc-fidora-veneto-italy-2014

• Brut Tradition Champagne, Janisson et Fils, Verzenay, Grand Cru, France NV £36.60

• What better way to start Christmas day than a delicious glass of champagne? https://www.aduv.co.uk/products/brut-tradition-champagne-janisson-et-fils-verzenay-grand-cru-france-nv

• Syrah Parvus, Alta Alella, Alella, Spain, 2015 (£16.50)

• This wine interesting wine from Catalunya will match a rich beef dish without overpowering it. https://www.aduv.co.uk/products/syrah-parvus-alta-alella-alella-spain-2015

• Maury 50cl, Domaine Lafage, Roussillon, France, 2016 (£16.80)

• Food and wine matching is about 1+1=3, match this wine to a chocolate dessert and you will reinvent mathematics! https://www.aduv.co.uk/products/maury-50cl-domaine-lafage-roussillon-france-nv

L’Art Du Vin are a Dunfermline based wine merchant who specialise in wines produced with passion, integrity and uniqueness of origin while remaining true to environmental and ethical issues. They support vineyards from across the globe and are very proud of their extensive wine offering. They are a leading wine merchant for Scotland and supply a number of the top restaurants in Scotland and beyond. Constantly on the search for new and exciting wines, L’Art Du Vin are pioneers of the wine merchant world, focusing on natural and organic wines and want to open the world of wines up so they are accessible for everyone to enjoy.

