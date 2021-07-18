AS is tradition in Scottish lore, our story begins on a storm-lashed night when something unexpected emerged from the dark waves.

In this case, the residents of Corpach and neighbouring Caol, near Fort William, awoke on a wintry December morning in 2011 to discover the former fishing boat MV Dayspring sitting at a jaunty angle on the shingled shoreline of Loch Linnhe.

Almost a decade later, it has never left. At first glance, the leaning, ever-so-slightly recumbent pose gives the impression that the so-called "Corpach Wreck" – also known as the "Old Boat of Caol" – remains undecided about its hasty decision to leave behind the water for a lifetime languishing on land.

Others suggest that it has merely chosen the best position to sit back and marvel at the sweeping vista across the loch towards the majestic peak of Ben Nevis.

The vessel, built in 1975, spent its heyday trawling the North Sea for mackerel and herring. Latterly, MV Dayspring had been used as a houseboat berthed at Camusnagaul Bay.

According to reports, the owner was away visiting family when the 26-metre-long craft broke free from its mooring during the fierce storm. The coastguard helped control the landing of the stricken vessel on the beach between Corpach and Caol.

Today, MV Dayspring is a much-beloved Lochaber landmark that draws photographers from all over the world. They can be seen most days, picking their way along the beach, lugging cameras and tripods, in pursuit of the perfect shot.

If you are travelling from Fort William to take in the sights of Glenfinnan, the Silver Sands of Morar or to catch a ferry from Mallaig to Skye and the Small Isles, it is well worth stopping off for a visit.

Come rain, hail, sunshine or even snow, the boat and its scenic backdrop make for a photogenic combination. MV Dayspring can be found only a short walk from Corpach train station. After crossing the Caledonian Canal, follow the Great Glen Way for less than half a mile along the shore.

The area is steeped in history with the small port of Corpach sitting at an important junction where Loch Linnhe meets Loch Eil, as well as at the southern entrance of the Caledonian Canal.

The US Navy was based here as part of the North Sea Mine Barrage operation during the First World War, with the waters around Corpach later used for training exercises by the Royal Navy Coastal Forces during the Second World War.