THIS column is dedicated to walking and ramblers' groups from across Scotland, where they can suggest the best routes to enjoy from their areas and further afield.
Linn of Ruthrie Circular, Aberlour, Moray
By Tracy Chalmers, Scottish Women's Walking Group
Start: The Square, Aberlour
Distance: 2 miles/3.2 kilometres
Time: 1 hour
Terrain: Sections of pavements and road, along with sections of forest path and track. Some steps and rough ground.
Level: Easy with some elevation.
Access: Arrive by car or public transport. Stagecoach No 36 bus runs between Elgin and Aberlour at regular intervals throughout the day. Car parking available at Alice Littler Memorial Park (postcode: AB38 9QP). The walk starts from The Square (postcode: AB38 9PX).
What makes it special: A waterfall, packhorse bridge and a distillery are among the many gems to look out for.
THIS circular route is based around Aberlour in the heart of Speyside, an area famed for its whisky distilleries and shortbread factory.
The walk takes you out of the town and into the woods. Following the woodland path, you will come to the stunning Linn of Ruthrie waterfalls. On your return to the town, you will pass by the Aberlour Distillery before finding the hidden packhorse bridge.
Route: Starting from The Square, pass the Co-op on your left-hand side and head up Queen's Road. Once past the Fleming Hospital on your right, you will see a sign for Glenallachie and Fairy Knowe. Follow the narrow path up on to the road turning right.
Just past the street of houses, take the narrower road at the back of sheds. It is signposted to the falls. At the end of the tarred, narrow road, you will come to a gate, pass through the gate and on to a woodland path. Stay on the main path, ignoring any paths that branch off.
The main path will curve to the right, and you will descend steps with a handrail and soon see the beautiful double-cascading waterfall. Make sure you take plenty photographs. You can stop for a picnic here and perhaps even a paddle.
Once you have explored the falls, follow the Burn of Aberlour round to the right and after a short walk you will pass the Aberlour Distillery on your left. This is another great photo opportunity.
When you arrive at the bridge at the main road cross over. Be careful of traffic as this road can be busy. Once safely across, look over the bridge and nestled in the undergrowth there is a small, old packhorse bridge that was built around 1624.
Take the path to the right-hand side of the packhorse bridge which will lead you back to the car park if you have parked at the Alice Littler Memorial Park. Or take a right to take you along High Street and back to The Square.
Don't miss: Enjoying a dram (or two) from the Aberlour Distillery. A 30-minute express tasting costs £10. Visit maltwhiskydistilleries.com/aberlour
For coffee, teas and mouth-watering cakes, pop into The Gather'n at 89 High Street, Aberlour, AB38 9QB. Visit facebook.com/thegathern/
Useful information: Scottish Women's Walking Group meet and walk together all over Scotland. Membership is free and open to all ages and abilities. For details of how to join, visit swwg.co.uk. Tracy Goes Outside blog, visit tracygoesoutside.com
