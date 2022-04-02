JACQUELINE LEONARD, ACTOR

Where is it?

Inversnaid Waterfall on the east shore of Loch Lomond.

Why do you go there?

I grew up in Bonnybridge near Falkirk and we frequently had camping and day trips to Loch Lomond in the summer holidays. We used to love searching for somewhere quiet to pitch the tent and "wild camp" under the stars.

Sadly, when my parents moved to England and after my mum died, our adventures to Inversnaid came to an end. It is only in recent years, since working on River City, that I've ventured back there.

How often do you go?

Not as often as I would like. But now that I'm back filming with River City that could change.

How did you discover it?

By accident. It was always an adventure. There would be my parents and four kids piled into our old Skoda, camping gear on our knees, a huge basket packed with sandwiches, home-made pies and cakes, as we searched for somewhere beautiful and fun to pitch the tent.

Jacqueline Leonard returns as Lydia Murdoch in River City. Picture: Alan Peebles/BBC

Each trip we would try and stop somewhere new along the loch. Nothing was planned. We arrived at the Inversnaid Hotel and stopped nearby for a picnic. I remember a magnificent path which we followed up to the breathtaking falls and gorgeous view. It became my mum's favourite place.

What's your favourite memory?

I have so many. We never went abroad as children, so spending long days in our wellies chasing squirrels, searching for all kinds of wildlife in the surrounding forest, and swimming on the edge of the loch was our little bit of family heaven.

I always remember how amazing the falls were after the rain, in full flow and so powerful. We would sometimes go up there at dusk with a torch which was quite exhilarating and frightening at the same time for a small child. I didn't fully appreciate the beauty of it as a child but loved the freedom we had to explore and create our own adventures.

My last visit, a spring day before lockdown, I drove there from Callander, stopping to reminisce and admire various places I had visited as a child – Loch Achray, the Dukes Pass, Loch Katrine, Loch Arklet – before getting to Inversnaid and the falls.

I continued to walk along the nature trail that circulates the protected woodland. It was breathtaking, with stunning views and butterflies fluttering everywhere. It made me feel quite emotional and brought back wonderful memories of being there with my mum.

Who do you take?

I went back by myself about six years ago. It was a beautiful, quiet autumnal day, so tranquil and such a peaceful time to view the falls. I took my husband, daughter and our dog a few years later and they thought it was pretty awesome too.

What do you take?

Walking boots, a flask of tea and a waterproof jacket because the weather can be unpredictable.

What do you leave behind?

I always leave with a heavy heart as this place holds so many memories for me; memories which took on a more profound meaning after my mum died.

Sum it up in five words?

Spectacular. Epic. Impactful. Glorious. Emotional.

What other travel spots are on your wish list?

I have so many bucket list destinations: Canada, Iceland, Bali and Bora Bora. But, for now, I'll settle for a warm beach in Santorini, Greece.

Jacqueline Leonard returns to River City as Lydia Murdoch from Monday, April 11. The show airs on the BBC Scotland channel on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10pm and BBC One Scotland on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm. Catch-up on BBC iPlayer