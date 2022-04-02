What's the story?

Beechgrove.

It's back?

Affirmative. Spring has sprung and the perennial telly favourite is returning to our screens.

With the pandemic necessitating that filming largely took place at the presenters' local plots and patches over the past two years, the Beechgrove gang will be firmly back on "home turf" in their much-beloved Aberdeenshire garden as the new series begins.

Beechgrove presenter George Anderson. Picture: BBC Scotland/Tern TV

What can we expect?

Resident experts George Anderson, Carole Baxter, Brian Cunningham and Calum Clunie will be taking stock of the recent storm damage and putting a positive spin on things as they discuss the planting opportunities it has made possible.

The sunflower – Ukraine's national flower – will take centre stage as the team grows a range of varieties to highlight why it is such a special bloom, not least the myriad benefits to wildlife.

Anything else?

There will be handy tips for gardeners looking to cultivate a cheap and cheerful project from scratch, as well as some good-hearted banter between George and Calum as they prepare for the Caley Spring Show in Edinburgh and seek to "out-bulb" each other with their efforts.

Throughout the series, there will be regular updates from George's garden in "sunny Joppa", and reports from Kirsty Wilson at her Inverleith allotment.

When can I watch?

Beechgrove returns to BBC Scotland, Thursday, 8pm. It will also be shown on BBC Two, Friday, 7.30pm and on Sunday mornings.