LIKE all good yarns our tale begins on a dark and stormy night. It was in the winter of 1850 that high seas and ferocious winds battered the shores of Orkney, washing away part of the sand dunes that fringed the Bay of Skaill to reveal the clutch of ancient dwellings we now know as Skara Brae.
It is a story that has captivated generations of Scots, with many of us having read, spellbound, The Boy With The Bronze Axe, the seminal children's book by Kathleen Fidler, in our primary school classrooms.
Published in 1968, the novel paints a vivid portrait of what life in the Neolithic village might have been like some 5,000 years ago.
The plot centres on the adventures of siblings Kali and Brockan, rescued by a mysterious stranger called Tenko when they become trapped by the tides while collecting limpets. Their new friend arrives by boat and carries with him a glinting metal axe.
Fidler, who wrote more than 80 novels and non-fiction books during her prolific career, was inspired after a trip to Orkney where she visited Skara Brae and found herself fascinated by the mysterious site.
Constructed from flat stone slabs and built into large mounds of midden, the houses are linked by a series of narrow passages.
Each dwelling, comprising a single room, is furnished with "fitted" stone furniture, including a dresser, two box-beds, a central hearth and small tanks – possibly for preparing fish bait – set into the floor.
Stone utensils, such as hammers, axes and knives, were also found, along with pottery and necklaces made from bone and animal teeth.
Some signs pointed to the former inhabitants, who were likely farmers, hunters and fishermen, having left in a hurry, yet there was no evidence of battle, no corpses and no fire damage.
This has led some to believe that the villagers of Skara Brae fled to escape a suffocating sandstorm, while others argue their departure could have been a more gradual process.
Today, Skara Brae is managed by Historic Environment Scotland and considered the best-preserved prehistoric settlement of its kind in Western Europe.
READ MORE: A Clyde Valley landmark that is one of Scotland's bonniest bridges
It forms part of the UNESCO Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site, along with Maeshowe, the Ring of Brodgar and the Stones of Stenness.
Peering into the surviving abodes – there are nine, all but one of which can be viewed from the path above – raises goosebumps in anyone who loves history. Don't forget to pick up a souvenir copy of The Boy With The Bronze Axe in the gift shop.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here