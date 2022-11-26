Hill of Tarvit Mansion and Gardens

Why we should visit

The elegant lines of Hill of Tarvit Mansion are testament to the work of Robert Lorimer, Scotland’s finest architect of the Edwardian era. Lorimer transformed 17th century Wemyss Hall into a modern home for the Frost family of jute barons. But Lorimer didn’t just restyle the house, he also worked his magic on the surrounding parkland and the result is a testament to Lorimer’s eye for form and structure, as well as a haven for the wildlife that lives in the peaceful surroundings.

Story of the garden

When Robert Lorimer began work on Hill of Tarvit, he recognised that a fine house required a suitable setting, so he planted the back of the house with a shelter belt of shrubs and trees, while in front of it he created south-facing terraces that led the eye towards the distant hills.

He set formal features closest to the house and then softened their lines as they moved further out, allowing the gardens to blend seamlessly with the landscape beyond.

Highlights

The terraces drop down over several levels and the staircase that connects them is lined with topiary yew trees. To one side of the formal garden there is a sunken rose garden and in summer the borders are filled with flowers.

Eucryphia, hoheria and catalpa thrive in the micro-climate and the shrubbery on the east side of the house has a collection of Japanese maples.

Don’t miss

Kingarrock Golf Course, which is the UK’s only dedicated hickory course, is an outstanding feature of Hill of Tarvit. It lies immediately in front of the house and has been completely refurbished in recent years. Players can book a round and experience the authentic feel of hickory clubs.

The gardens also contain a late 18th century doocot, where once pigeons would have been bred for eggs and meat.

Anything else to look out for?

Hill of Tarvit’s 113 hectares are a haven for wildlife and both pipistrelle and long-eared bats roost in its trees. Roe deer, badgers and red squirrels live on the estate and the healthy bird population includes woodpeckers, chiffchaffs, barn owls and skylarks.

Best time to visit?

Hill of Tarvit’s south-facing position makes it an attractive prospect even in the midst of winter, when the fields in front of the house are covered with frost and there is snow on the hills. The roses and flower borders are at their best from June onwards, while the trees and shrubs that sit behind the house provide good autumn colour.

Any recommendations in the area?

Loch Leven is one of Scotland’s most important stop-over points for migratory birds and it is also steeped in history. All kinds of ancient artefacts have been discovered in the fields around its edges and Mary Queen of Scots was famously imprisoned on one of its seven lochs. Today an all abilities track circles the entire 13 miles of the loch, offering

Directions

Hill of Tarvit is two miles south of Cupar, off the A916.

The gardens and grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk.

www.nts.org

High above the Carse of Stirling are the Queen Anne Gardens. These sit below Stirling Castle and include former royal pleasure grounds where kings once took their ease.

Today there are rose beds, herbaceous borders, flowering heathers and a herb garden, along with a 200-year-old beech tree and while most of the colour within the garden has now faded, the surroundings are still spectacular.

Stirling sits below the Highland Fault line and views from the gardens are at their best and most expansive on clear winter days.

From the ramparts there are also views over the King’s Knot Garden, which dates back to the 16th century and was the first garden of its kind in Scotland. Once statues and trees lined the walks here, but all that remains today are substantial earthworks that show where the gardens once lay.

Stirling Castle

Castle Esplanade

Stirling

FK8 1EJ