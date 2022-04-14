On the banks of the River Clyde, Glasgow is Scotland’s most populated city and offers an array of good schools, a thriving arts and music scene, excellent shopping, expansive parks and proximity to the coast and mountains. The city is divided into five key areas: City Centre, North Glasgow, Southside, East End and West End, while properties range from classic tenements to more traditional bungalows and semi-detached houses.

City Centre & East End

In the city centre, one of the most desirable areas to live is the Merchant City, with a mix of modern apartments and trendy warehouse conversions and an abundance of bars, restaurants, boutiques and galleries nearby. Slightly further out from the city centre is Glasgow’s East End, home to the city’s oldest buildings and some new developments. Whilst it is not regarded as the most popular areas of Glasgow, the East End has seen some regeneration and many homes in this area are purpose-built and more affordable for those starting on the property ladder.

North Glasgow

To the north of the city are the popular residential areas of Bearsden and Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, which have some of the highest prices of any area in Glasgow. Both areas are hotspots for commuters who prefer less hustle and bustle and more green space. Quality of life is key for those who can afford properties in these areas with highly-regarded primary schools nearby as well as golf courses, nature reserves and excellent rail links to the city centre.

Southside

The heart of the southside is Shawlands, an increasingly popular area that is an attractive option for young families with great schools, popular places to eat and nearby Pollok Country Park and the renowned Burrell Collection. Also south of the river are smart suburban areas such as Whitecraigs and Giffnock in East Renfrewshire. Giffnock has a wide variety of properties, lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance and excellent schooling.

West End

The West End is one of the most desirable areas of Glasgow. Hillhead, located close to the University of Glasgow, boasts classic red sandstone terraces and impressive tenement buildings, and is popular with young professionals, students and families. Close to the Botanic Gardens, Hillhead offers an array of art galleries, museums and independent shops, notably in fashionable Byres Road. Other sought-after residential hotspots in this area include Dowanhill, Kelvingrove and Hyndland.

The Glasgow property market caters for all budgets and tastes and each area has its own character. From refined architecture to cool boutiques and trendy nightspots, there’s something for everyone in this city.

