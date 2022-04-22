Check out some of our latest properties for sale in Edinburgh. From a trendy flat to a beautiful family home, we’ve got everything covered.
A Modern Family Home in the Wisp
16 Hammond Place, The Wisp, Edinburgh, EH16 4WN
16 Hammond Place is a beautiful and stylish modern home with plenty of space for a growing family. We love the double patio doors from the living room straight into the private garden.
A Trendy Flat In Trinity
1 1F1, Laverockbank Avenue, Trinity, Edinburgh, EH5 3BP
With its parks, cafes and ease of access to the city centre, Trinity is a popular place to live in Edinburgh. 1 Laverockbank offers lots of space, light and beautiful décor throughout.
A Sought-after Family House in Blackhall
9 Corbiehill Grove, Blackhall, Edinburgh, EH4 5DU
With its great schools, local amenities and proximity to the city centre, it is understandable why Blackhall is a very desirable area for people with children. 9 Corbiehill Grove is a perfect family home in the area with three bedrooms, two public rooms and 2 bathrooms, plus a beautiful private garden.
Find all our properties for sale and expert buying advice
Are you looking to buy your next or first home? You can browse all MOV8's homes for sale here.
Alternatively if you are looking for expert buying advice, please call MOV8 on 0345 646 0208 (Option 2) or email purchasing@mov8realestate.com and they will be happy to help.
Don’t forget if you are also selling a property you can get a free valuation from their local agents.
This article was brought to you in association with Mov8
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article