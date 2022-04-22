Check out some of our latest properties for sale in Edinburgh. From a trendy flat to a beautiful family home, we’ve got everything covered.

A Modern Family Home in the Wisp

16 Hammond Place, The Wisp, Edinburgh, EH16 4WN

16 Hammond Place is a beautiful and stylish modern home with plenty of space for a growing family. We love the double patio doors from the living room straight into the private garden.

A Trendy Flat In Trinity

1 1F1, Laverockbank Avenue, Trinity, Edinburgh, EH5 3BP

With its parks, cafes and ease of access to the city centre, Trinity is a popular place to live in Edinburgh. 1 Laverockbank offers lots of space, light and beautiful décor throughout.

A Sought-after Family House in Blackhall

9 Corbiehill Grove, Blackhall, Edinburgh, EH4 5DU

With its great schools, local amenities and proximity to the city centre, it is understandable why Blackhall is a very desirable area for people with children. 9 Corbiehill Grove is a perfect family home in the area with three bedrooms, two public rooms and 2 bathrooms, plus a beautiful private garden.

