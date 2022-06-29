Exceptional two-bedroom mid-terrace home comes on the market in Willowbrae

This light, spacious property, currently home to a BAFTA Scotland award-winning director, has the bonus of a garden nestled on the slopes and parkland of Arthur’s Seat. Found in the desirable Willowbrae area of Edinburgh, it could provide a haven for those of you seeking a creative hub that offers peace and tranquillity, while still being at the heart of things in the city.

A stunning living/dining room, with tall ceilings, feature fireplace, front-facing bay window and period cornice-work combines perfectly with a modern kitchen that leads out to an enclosed terraced rear garden, with shed.

On the first floor, two well-proportioned and carpeted bedrooms are set to each aspect, with the front-facing bedroom including access to a converted loft offering an ideal home working or additional family/playroom space.

With Portobello’s seafront promenade nearby, Holyrood Park, and Arthur’s Seat on your doorstep, Edinburgh homes don’t get much better than this...

