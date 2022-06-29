Exceptional two-bedroom mid-terrace home comes on the market in Willowbrae

This light, spacious property, currently home to a BAFTA Scotland award-winning director, has the bonus of a garden nestled on the slopes and parkland of Arthur’s Seat. Found in the desirable Willowbrae area of Edinburgh, it could provide a haven for those of you seeking a creative hub that offers peace and tranquillity, while still being at the heart of things in the city.

A stunning living/dining room, with tall ceilings, feature fireplace, front-facing bay window and period cornice-work combines perfectly with a modern kitchen that leads out to an enclosed terraced rear garden, with shed.

On the first floor, two well-proportioned and carpeted bedrooms are set to each aspect, with the front-facing bedroom including access to a converted loft offering an ideal home working or additional family/playroom space.

With Portobello’s seafront promenade nearby, Holyrood Park, and Arthur’s Seat on your doorstep, Edinburgh homes don’t get much better than this...

To view the property, click here

This article was brought to you by MOV8