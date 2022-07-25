Looking to move to Dundee? Read our pick of the city’s best places to live, from quiet coastal suburbs to the lively city centre. Discover more with MOV8.

With a population of just under 150,000, Dundee is a compact, walkable city bursting with attractions for the whole family. From a world-class university to its famous V&A Museum of Art and Design, a cultural scene to rival Scotland’s capital and plenty of places to eat, drink and take the kids, it’s no surprise Dundee is fast becoming a popular place for buyers.

A stone’s throw away from lively Edinburgh, historic St Andrews and Fife with its stunning coastal views, Dundee is the perfect place for those who want a taste of city life without the hustle and bustle. Whether you’re looking for a quiet seaside suburb to settle down or a city-centre home with every convenience at your doorstep, Scotland’s sunniest city has it all. So, join us as we dive into the best places to live in Dundee.

West End

For the city-dwellers, Dundee’s West End is the perfect place to call home, with galleries, restaurants and culture galore right at your fingertips. The city’s student area provides ample nightspots and trendy bars for the younger crowd at reasonable prices. For families, spacious Edwardian homes are a fantastic place to raise kids, with plenty of schools and green spaces within walking distance — including Magdalen Green, the city’s oldest park.

The West End is also home to the city’s Cultural Quarter. You’ll find a host of theatres, cinemas, the Dundee Contemporary Arts building and the Dundee Science Centre (and many more) within easy reach. No matter what you’re into, you’re bound to find something to tickle your fancy in this cosmopolitan area of Dundee.



Broughty Ferry

Located four miles outside the city, Broughty Ferry is a popular suburb boasting breathtaking views over the water of Fife. Filled to the brim with local attractions, cosy cafes, quaint pubs and delicious restaurants serving classic Scottish and international fare, there’s plenty to do on the weekends. And with regular, fast and reliable transport links to Edinburgh, Dundee and St Andrews throughout the day, it’s easy to commute for work or fun in the city.

This quiet little seaside town is perfect for families looking to settle down, and with striking villas, detached new builds and shorefront flats on offer (to name a few), buyers will be spoilt for choice when looking for their next home.

Tayport

Tayport, also known as Ferry-Port on Craig, is a gorgeous coastal hamlet located just across the River Tay. Acting as a popular commuter town for those who work in Dundee, Tayport has inspiring views, national parks and dense forests only a short journey away, making it the perfect place for active families and lovers of the great outdoors. Reach the Tentsmuir Nature Reserve and Tentsmuir Forest by car in only 10 minutes — a captivating wilderness of woodland, sand dunes and heathland just waiting to be explored.

For avid and novice sailors alike, the picture-perfect marina is docked with yachts and small boats throughout the year, while water sports are a popular pastime for locals and visitors in all weathers. Pods of bottlenose dolphins can be seen in the estuary in the right conditions (especially on balmy summer evenings), and seals, seabirds and wildfowl are a common sight, making Tayport a little slice of heaven for nature-lovers.

Newport-on-Tay

Newport-on-Tay is a small, highly desirable little suburb of Dundee full of grand sea-view villas built into the hillside, bankside cottages, bungalows and Victorian architecture. With magnificent views across the Tay, residents can see Dundee’s famous V&A Design Museum, the neighbouring city of Perth and an awe-inspiring backdrop of distant mountains.

The suburb has a busy, thriving high street with art galleries, family-run businesses and renowned culinary haunts — like Jamie Scott’s Famous restaurant, The Newport, and his artisanal bakery nearby. After a day of indulgence, locals trek the Fife Coastal Path, an 81-mile walk running from Kincardine to Newburgh, hitting quaint towns and villages along the spectacular Scottish East Coast. Newport-on-Tay is a great place to settle for couples and families alike, with easy access to Dundee in less than 10 minutes by car.

Here to Help

If you are thinking of buying or selling a property MOV8 is perfectly placed to help. The five-star rated team of property experts can help guide you through each stage of the property process.

If you are thinking of selling your home or investment property, get in touch with MOV8 by calling 0345 646 0208 (Option 1) or by emailing valuations@mov8realestate.com to organise a free valuation of your home or to get a full, transparent breakdown of the costs of selling your home.

If you are looking to buy a property as a home or investment, please call 0345 646 0208

(Option 2) or email purchasing@mov8realestate.com and they will be happy to help.

This article is brought to you by MOV8.