A worker has died two weeks after falling at the construction site of a new exhibition centre in Aberdeen.

Kevin Stewart was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident on September 4 but has since died.

The 51-year-old is understood to have suffered serious head injuries after falling from a ladder.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: "Our enquiries are continuing, with officers working alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this man at this very sad time."

The £333million development in Bucksburn - replacing the current Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre - is to be named The Event Complex Aberdeen and is due to open next year.

A spokeswoman for Robertson, the group responsible for the development, said: "We are devastated by the news that Kevin Stewart, a contractor who was working at the new AECC site, has passed away over the weekend.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

"The Health and Safety of all our employees and contractors remains our top priority, and we are committed to supporting the ongoing police and Health and Safety Executive investigation into the incident.

"Employees on the AECC site who feel affected by this tragic incident have been offered the use of a free counselling service, which is open to all employees."