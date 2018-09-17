THE number of dogs in Scotland officially deemed “out of control” has risen almost four-fold in the last six years, according to government figures.

The number of Dog Control Notices (DCNs) issued to owners rose from 92 in 2011/12 to 339 in 2017/18, a rise of 270 per cent.

The increase is potentially even larger, as Glasgow’s figures have yet to be confirmed.

The council area with the most DCNs was Fife, issuing 59 last year, compared to just 10 in 2011/12.

DCNs are issued after a dog has been “out of control” and causing alarm to others.

They outline the steps owners must take to control their dog in public, such as keeping it on a lead, muzzling, and microchipping, with failure to comply carrying a fine of up £1000.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden, whose parliamentary question yielded the information, said the figures were a concern, and indicated a growing problem with irresponsible ownership.

He said: “All dog owners must ensure that their dogs are trained, socialised and supervised so that they are not a risk to humans or animals.

“The steep rise in the usage of the control notices suggests that this is a worsening problem and this poses a greater risk to the public and other animals.

“The dramatic regional variations in dog control notices may also suggest that they are being enforced differently which, in itself, raises questions.

“Ultimately dog owners must take responsibility for their own dogs, take the time to train and socialise them appropriately and then everyone will enjoy having a dog as part of the family.

“Local authorities must use the powers they have to intervene meaningfully to ensure that no one is at risk from a dangerous dog.”

The Scottish Government said the issuing of DCNs was an operational matter for councils.