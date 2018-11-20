NICOLA Sturgeon has said there are reasons for optimism around the threatened Michelin plant in Dundee, after the action group set up to save it held its second meeting.

The First Minister spoke after discussions with trade unions from the tyre factory, where 845 jobs are at risk.

Michelin has announced plans to cease production at the 46-year-old plant, blaming cheap imports from Asia and a shift to bigger cars for hitting the market for premium smaller tyres.

The Scottish and UK governments are part of a 17-strong action group looking at ways to keep the plant viable, perhaps by repurposing it to make other products.

Referring to SNP government grants and loans for other struggling large employers, Ms Sturgeon said: “Finding a way forward for the plant will not be easy but... it is important we explore every option.

"When it is necessary we are prepared to take a very active approach to helping to save jobs and preserve manufacturing bases.

"In the case of Michelin, none of us can guarantee success and it would be wrong to give workers a false expectation.

“I think there is reason to have a degree of optimism about the future of that site and about the future of those who work in that site."

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay, who convened the Michelin Dundee Action Group, said: “In the coming days we will finalise our strategic proposition before presenting it to Michelin management.”