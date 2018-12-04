Nicola Sturgeon has announced extra funding of £200,000 to tackle climate change as she heads to Poland for a global summit.
The 24th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) is taking place in Katowice until December 14.
The First Minister said the money will support the work of the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action, which promotes collaboration between governments, businesses and investors to lower emissions.
In Poland today at @UNFCCC #COP24 - Scotland is already recognised as a global leader in tackling climate change and we are determined to step up our efforts. One of the initiatives I will be talking about today is our Just Transition Commission. https://t.co/HICtcsCl0r— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 4, 2018
She said: "Scotland has been widely praised internationally for our work to tackle climate change and I am absolutely determined that there will be no let-up in our efforts.
"It requires everyone in society - individuals, businesses and governments - to play their part in changing behaviours, and I'm pleased that the Scottish Government is able to support the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action in its work."
