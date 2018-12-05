Ten thousand Scots face spending Christmas without access to vital funds due to ongoing welfare reforms, it has been warned.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the roll-out of Universal Credit was putting families in a “horrible situation”.

The in-built wait of a minimum of five weeks means anyone making a claim this week will need to wait until January before they receive money to which they are entitled.

It comes amid widespread criticism of the benefits shake-up, which has been blamed for forcing families onto the streets.

Ms Somerville said children risked going without gifts and even food over the festive reason because of the changes.

She said: “Christmas is a time of additional expense for most people but it’s particularly hard for families with little money to begin with.

“It is therefore unacceptable that anyone making a claim for Universal Credit from last week will not see their money until after Christmas.

“This is an appalling situation for many across Scotland and why we have repeatedly called for a halt to the roll out of Universal Credit.

“The minimum five week wait for a first payment is just one of the many problems with Universal Credit, the roll out of which has led to sharp rises in the use of food banks and rent arrears.

“While the DWP do offer advance payments, this needs to be paid back from future payments, locking families in to further debt at the start of a new year.”

She added: “I spoke to families and charities in the summer where people were telling me how, for example, a child didn’t want to go to school because they couldn’t afford to bring a birthday cake in – and that’s what everybody does in the class.

“There were no presents for that child’s birthday. Those same things will be happening in the run up to Christmas as well – families will be having to go without being able to give gifts, without being able to have enough food to get them through the Christmas and New Year period as well.

“That’s difficult enough for adults to come to terms with, but try explaining that to a child that’s going through that process.

“It just really does amplify, this time of year, how inhumane Universal Credit is.”

Ms Somerville insisted the Scottish Government “cannot change” Universal Credit, but has limited powers to ease its delivery.

She said: “Since last year, our Universal Credit Scottish choices have given people the choice to receive their Universal Credit award twice monthly and have the housing costs paid directly to their landlord.

“We are spending significant amounts to mitigate the worst effects of UK Government cuts and support those on low incomes – £125 million this year alone – £20 million more than last year.

“Previous calls for the roll out to be halted have been ignored and Universal Credit will be available in all areas before Christmas.

“The UK Government must now make the fundamental changes needed to make Universal Credit fit for purpose before the managed migration of people on legacy benefits begins next summer.”

It comes as the roll-out of Universal Credit – which merges six benefits into one payment – was completed across Scotland today, with the last three job centres in Glasgow making the transition.