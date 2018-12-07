Ukip's leader in Scotland has announced his resignation from the party.

David Coburn MEP accused the party of promoting anti-Islamic policies and English nationalism.

Writing in a letter to the Ukip party chairman and the chair of the party in Scotland, Mr Coburn said: "As a unionist, I abhor English nationalism as much as I abhor Scottish nationalism.

"The party has been infiltrated by people with an alternative agenda, which is not the one on which I stood when I was elected and sadly does not represent the values for which Ukip once stood.

"I did not run on an anti-Islam platform. Unfortunately, this seems to be the direction that Ukip is taking - obsessing about this issue to the exclusion of all else at a time when we might lose the Brexit we fought so hard for."

He added: "It is with great sadness that after 10 years, I announce my resignation from Ukip."

Former leader Paul Nuttall has also quit the part in protest at its direction under leader Gerard Batten.

Mr Batten has drawn criticism for appointing political activist and English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson as an adviser.

Mr Nuttal said: "I am resigning because the party is being taken in a direction which I believe is harmful to Brexit.

"The association with Tommy Robinson will simply appal many moderate Brexit voters and inevitably be detrimental to the cause.

"The Tommy Robinson issue should have been shelved and debated within the party following Brexit, in line with the sensible decision taken by the National Executive Committee last month.

"The party leadership and my MEP colleagues have been aware of my views on this issue for some time.

"Putting Tommy Robinson front and centre, whilst Brexit is in the process of being betrayed is, in my view, a catastrophic error.

"To conflate Brexit and Robinson at this crucial moment is to put the Eurosceptic cause in danger and I cannot and will not be party to that."