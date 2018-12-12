CELTIC manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed the striker Leigh Griffiths will be "out of football for a little period of time" to deal with personal problems.

The former Hibs and Wolves hitman has been plagued with injury issues this season and has struggled for game time as the second choice striker behind club-record signing Odsonne Edouard.

Griffiths was also disappointed to have been left out of the Scotland side for the UEFA Nations League match against Albania in September and has not featured for Alex McLeish's national side since.

Rodgers insists that he has a strong relationship with the player and that the Parkhead club will do everything they can to help him get back to full health.

"Leigh will be out of football for a little period of time," Rodgers said. "He's had ongoing issues for a number of months. He's reached a point where it's a struggle for him. We are going to give him all the professional help he needs to get him back in a good place.

"He's a great guy but football and life is tough for him right now. We want to help him with that and we'll let you know when he's back. I'm very close with him. We have a strong relationship but he's had number of issues outside of football.

"The most important thing for managers and coaches is the welfare of players. It's no longer a weakness to talk now. He has all of our support - the team, the staff and the supporters."