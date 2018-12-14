Rangers have been fined €16,000 by UEFA after a fan invaded the pitch in their Europa League match against Villarreal.
A fan confronted an assistant referee during the game at Ibrox in late November following the dismissal of Daniel Candeias, with the club also being charged with the throwing of objects during the same match.
Meanwhile, Rangers and manager Steven Gerrard have also been given a warning over the late kick-off in their away tie against Spartak Moscow on November 8th. Kick-off was delayed by two minutes after Rangers players were late to enter the tunnel from their dressing room, with strict UEFA protocols in place due to television schedules.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment