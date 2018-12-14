Rangers have been fined €16,000 by UEFA after a fan invaded the pitch in their Europa League match against Villarreal.

A fan confronted an assistant referee during the game at Ibrox in late November following the dismissal of Daniel Candeias, with the club also being charged with the throwing of objects during the same match.

Meanwhile, Rangers and manager Steven Gerrard have also been given a warning over the late kick-off in their away tie against Spartak Moscow on November 8th. Kick-off was delayed by two minutes after Rangers players were late to enter the tunnel from their dressing room, with strict UEFA protocols in place due to television schedules. 