It was once a familiar sight; pristine sheets blowing in the wind on Glasgow Green.

It was where women of all ages congregated to wait for their weekly washing to dry, often setting the world to rights as they did.

But now the iron poles lie empty, a symbol of a larger loss of community for two women who hail from the east end of the city.

Elaine Livingstone and Joanne Munro will restore the drying green to its former glory tomorrow, International Women’s Day, when 30 sheets sponsored by business people in the city will be hung in celebration of the hard work carried out by women past and present.

For photographer Elaine, who grew up in Dennistoun, the project began in her mind as an art installation but soon turned into an opportunity to raise money for two charities, the Glasgow Women’s Library and the Women’s Support Project, both based in the east end.

She said: “We thought it would be a good way to mark International Women’s Day in recognition of women and the work they have done with their families and communities and to raise some money for charity.”

Traditionally women would gather while waiting for washing to dry. Credit: Newsquest Media Group

The pair have already secured the support of 15 sponsors, who each paid £33.33 for a sheet, donated by the Grand Central Hotel.

When Joanne, a chef, moved to Bridgeton 15 years ago, she immediately felt at home. With her dog Judy by her side, she would make use of the drying green, watching the world go by and thinking of the women who came before her.

She said: “The drying green represented my nana hanging her washing out and me helping her tie the washing lines. I think it’s a really emotive thing to remember that as being a kid.

“The idea came from talking to Elaine and how everybody who lived in the area would come down to hang their washing and it was a lovely social, community thing.”

The inaugural event will kick off further events next year and into the future. Tomorrow will act as an invitation for people to get involved and share their stories.

Elaine said: “We hope through [people’s] collective stories, whether they are nice stories or stories of adversity, it will raise awareness of the struggles women still face.”

This sharing harks back to how the space was used in the past, says Elaine. She added: “Women would have met and told each other what they were up to, told each other their problems, the things they were going through and it was probably quite a therapeutic time for them even though it would have been really hard work.

“These women were inspirational. My mum was from a working class family and worked really hard and my grandmother and aunts were the same. They worked and raised families and were involved in their communities.

“There is also a lack of intergenerational support something that would have happened naturally at the drying green – the older women imparting hard-earned knowledge to the younger generation.

“I think we are facing a real lack of community these days so we’re trying to highlight the importance of how we still need to be there for each other even if we don’t do the same things we did years ago.”

Joanne echoes the sentiment: “We’re all becoming really insular so the thought of something as basic as doing your washing could turn into a nice social day is lovely. These days social is looking at a screen or going to a pub.

“Living in Bridgeton you still feel a sense of community, even though I’m maybe not totally involved in it. I moved away for a while and came back and the woman in the local shop asked where I had been. People remember you and I’ve always felt safe and I think if we could tap into some of that community spirit that would be a great thing for everybody.”

To take part in the event or to sponsor a sheet, email elaine@elainelivingstone.com