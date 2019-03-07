A consultation on whether to let boys into Scotland's last remaining state-funded single-sex school has been agreed.

Glasgow City Council's administration committee approved the proposals to decide the future of Notre Dame High School, in the city's west end.

The move will trigger a full consultation with parents, the wider community and key organisations such as the Catholic Church.

While there are still a handful of private girls' schools in Scotland, Notre Dame, a Catholic school founded in 1897, is the last remaining one in the comprehensive system.

Jill Grady, from the campaign group Notre Dame High For All, welcomed the decision.

She said: "We are delighted Glasgow City Council has agreed to hold a consultation into whether Notre Dame High School should be co-educational.

"We have campaigned for the right for the people of Glasgow to debate the question of whether Scotland's last remaining state run school should be open to both local boys as well as girls.

"Today's decision opens the door for thousands of people across the city to make their views known and shape the future of the school and we thank the council for recognising that."

However, Michelle Watt, chair of the parent group at Notre Dame, said changing the status of the school would impact parents across the city.

She said: "While we also welcome the consultation, we really hope that it will finally give a voice to those families who are directly affected.

"The impact of changing the status of the school goes way beyond the affluent west end.

"Local primary schools are already exceptionally well served by top-performing co-educational secondary schools right on the doorstep.

"Notre Dame is almost full with a majority of families from diverse cultures and backgrounds actively choosing to send their girls there via placing requests.

"Removing that choice will remove improved opportunity for those areas of our city who do not have top schools close by."

The consultation comes after families from the co-educational Notre Dame Primary called for the council to let boys into the secondary.

However, many parents feel strongly about preserving the status of the secondary, including families from both the Muslim and Catholic communities.

The consultation will look at three options including the two extremes of either no change at all or of allowing the school to accept boys.

A third option would retain the single-sex status of the school, but would add more local primary schools to its catchment area.

Currently, nearly three-quarters of the school's pupils come from across the city after applying through placing requests.

In a report to the committee, Chris Cunningham, the council's education spokesman, said: "Over a long period of time parents from across the city are choosing or have chosen single-sex education in Notre Dame High. Retaining this option would benefit families for whom this is a preference.

"Moving to co-education would support families who wish siblings to attend the same secondary school within their community."

Mr Cunninghame said a move to co-educational status would alter the school dynamic and that the curriculum may also alter.

He said: "This may increase the range of options available to all pupils. Socially, co-education could provide a more realistic experience in terms of preparation for future study and work.

"However, current pupils regularly describe the benefits of girls-only education in relation to improving their confidence, particularly in science-related subjects."

Mr Cunningham also said the current situation where pupils came from 50 different primary schools across the city was a "significant challenge".

There was cross party support from councillors for the consultation which is set to start on 18 March. The consultation will run for six weeks

Three other Catholic schools would be directly affected by any changes to the entry criteria at Notre Dame – John Paul, Roch’s and St Thomas Aquinas.

A council spokeswoman said: “The consultation is the ideal opportunity for all interested parties to make their views known as part of the consultation process.

“Public meetings are being held during April and May and we would urge people to come along and hear about the proposals and from the various campaign groups before submitting responses by the 26 May.”