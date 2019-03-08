Under the new proposals unpromoted Scottish teachers will earn more than £40,000 for the first time when they reach the top of the pay scale.

In January last year the top of the scale was £36,480, but that will reach £41,411 by April 2020.

For a new teacher the starting salary last January was £22,866 which will increase to £27,495 by next April.

Principal teachers at the top of the pay scale will see their salaries rise from £51,330 to £58,268 over the same period.

Headteachers at the lower end of the pay scale will see salaries rise from £45,111 to £51,208 while those at the upper end will see pay reach £98,810 after a rise from £88,056.

The offer will now be put to members of the Educational Institute of Scotland with a recommendation to accept.