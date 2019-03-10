SEVEN British passengers were among 157 people killed when an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed within minutes of take-off.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet lost and gained speed dramatically in its final seconds after setting off from Addis Ababa for Nairobi.

The plane crashed to the ground at 05.44 GMT Sunday morning, six minutes after it had taken off, killing all on board. The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were on the flight, including 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans and the seven British nationals.

One of the first British victims to be named was 36-year-old animal welfare campaigner Joanna Toole, from Exmouth, Devon, who was among at least 12 passengers who were bound for a UN environment meeting in the Kenyan capital.

She was named as a victim by Manuel Barange, the director of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations fisheries and aquaculture department.

He tweeted that he was “profoundly sad and lost for words” over the death of his colleague, saying she had been travelling to Nairobi to represent FAO fish at the UN Environment Assembly.

He said: “A wonderful human being, who loved her work with a passion. Our love to her family and loved ones.”

Paying tribute, her father, Adrian Toole, called her a “very soft and loving person” whose work was “not a job but a vocation”.

He said she had flown around the world but added that he “never wanted her to be on a single one of those planes”.

He said: “Everybody was very proud of her and the work she did, we’re still in a state of shock.

“Joanna was genuinely one of those people who you never heard a bad word about.”

A British and Kenyan dual national, Joseph Waithaka, 55, was also on the flight.

His son, Ben Kuria, last night said he was still in shock, describing his father, who moved to the UK in 2004, as a “generous” man who “loved justice”.

Father-of-three Mr Waithaka had lived in Hull and worked for the Humberside Probation Trust before returning to live in Kenya in 2015.

An Irish victim was also named as Michael Ryan.

A spokesman for the World Food Programme (WFP) said: “Yes, I can very, very sadly confirm that Michael Ryan worked for WFP and was based at our headquarters in Rome and was among those killed on ET302.

“All of WFP’s thoughts and condolences are with the families of those killed.”

Last night, Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “deeply saddened to hear of the devastating loss of life following the plane crash in Ethiopia”.

“At this very difficult time my thoughts are with the families and friends of the British citizens on board and all those affected by this tragic incident,” she said.

Boeing, the aviation giant which produces the 737 Max 8 aircraft, said as a company it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302”.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team,” the company said. “A Boeing technical team is prepared to provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the US National Transportation Safety Board.”

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister, Therese Coffey, tweeted to say she was “very sad to hear of the crash” and the “death of all passengers on board”.

“I anticipate that several passengers will have been travelling to the UN Environment Assembly, though no-one from Defra was on board. RIP,” the Conservative MP added.

In a video message posted on Twitter, British ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, Alastair McPhail, said he and his team have been working hard in response to the “tragic crash”, and are in “close contact with the Ethiopian authorities”.

“Ethiopian Airlines have confirmed that there were seven British nationals among the dead, and my consular staff are working hard to establish the details,” he said.

“My condolences go out to the families and friends of those involved.

“If you are worried about a loved one please follow our social media channels for further updates and telephone numbers which you can call.”

A Foreign Office statement said: “Following the Ethiopian Airlines crash, we can confirm at least seven British nationals were on board flight ET302.

“Our staff at the British Embassy in Addis Ababa are in touch with the relevant authorities in Ethiopia.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and those affected by this tragic event.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Secretary General of the United Nations said Antonio Guterres was “deeply saddened at the tragic loss of lives”.

“He conveys his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity to the victims’ families and loved ones, including those of United Nations staff members, as well as sincere condolences to the government and people of Ethiopia,” the spokesman added.

“The United Nations is in contact with the Ethiopian authorities and working closely with them to establish the details of United Nations personnel who lost their lives in this tragedy.”