FURTHER claims of historic abuse at a leading Scottish private school have been made.

Last week, it emerged that a former pupil of St Aloysius’ College, in Glasgow, alleged he had been forced to perform a sex act on a teacher.

Police could not progress an investigation because there was insufficient evidence to corroborate the claim.

The solicitor representing the former pupil now says he has been contacted by five additional individuals making similar claims against the school.

It’s unclear whether the new accusations have been reported to Police Scotland at this stage.

Patrick Maguire, a partner at Thompsons solicitors, said: “We have new accounts of abuse at the school covering two distinct periods of time. Three people have contacted us regarding the mid-1960s.

“One describes physical abuse in the form of high levels of corporal punishment, while the other describes both sexual and physical abuse.

“The third involves someone who attended the school and later took his own life. His family have had concerns for many years over what happened at the school and got in touch.”

Mr Maguire said two further cases related to the mid-1980s and involved allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

He added: “We can’t direct survivors to police, but explain steps they can take both in terms of pursing financial justice and criminal justice.

“If a survivor wants to make a formal complaint to police, we explain what’s involved and can put them in touch with survivors charities who can support them.”

A spokeswoman for St Aloysius’ told the Sunday Mail newspaper: “The college has not received any notification or complaint of historical abuse since the article last week.

“If we were to receive any notification or complaint of historical abuse, we would liaise with all relevant authorities, including the police, in accordance with our procedures.”

A spokesman for the Jesuit order insisted they took all claims of abuse seriously and employed a safeguarding officer.

He added: “Any Jesuit who perpetrated the kind of abuse described is a source of shame for us and we deeply regret the hurt caused to any victim.”

The former pupil who reported the original claims said: “I’m pleased other people are coming forward. I always knew there would be other victims. I couldn’t be the only one.”