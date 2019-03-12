Pupils from Glasgow will not be punished for taking part in school climate strikes.

The council has become the latest to confirm students who want to miss school to take part in global climate protests will be allowed to if they have permission from parents.

Council chief executive Annemarie O’Donnell said: "There is no intention to take punitive action.

"However, young people will be expected to show they have permission in order that their absence from school be recorded as authorised.”

Last week, Edinburgh City Council also confirmed it did not intend to take punitive action against pupils who had permission to attend the protests

Tens of thousands of children and young people are expected to take part in the next global climate strike which takes place on Friday in almost 100 countries across the world and aorund 100 locations across the UK.

Ross Greer, education spokesman for the Scottish Greens, said: "It's great to see Scotland’s two biggest councils take a lead and commit not to punish young people exercising their right to strike over the single most important crisis they, or any of us, will ever face.

"Curriculum for Excellence calls on young Scots to be responsible citizens. In the face of a climate crisis and no adequate government response, taking action is clearly the responsible choice.

“This now means young people in Glasgow can act on their convictions for a better world without fear of sanction."

In a letter to the Green Party Ms O'Donnell said: "Regarding the possible attendance of young people from Glasgow schools at the planned Youth Strike 4 Climate Change on 15 March I can confirm the council would expect any young person wishing to attend to obtain parental or carer permission to do so.



"Our schools cannot be held responsible for the health and safety of young people who do not have permission to be absent.

"There is no intention to take punitive action. However, young people will be expected to show they have permission in order that their absence from school be recorded as authorised."