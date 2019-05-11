THE level of support given to vulnerable pupils varies significantly across Scotland, new research shows.

A study by Aberdeen University found the issue stems from differences in the way councils allocate resources for pupils with additional support needs (ASN).

The report found most local authorities used funding formulae, but criteria such as school size and levels of deprivation varied.

In only one case did a local authority allocate resources based on the individual needs of pupils across the council area.

The report, commissioned by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), said: “Mainly local authorities described devolved budgets for ASN that were allocated to schools based on formulae that took account of factors such as level of deprivation and the size of the school.

“Under these models, resources were not allocated to children, but they were allocated to schools, with the expectation that schools would meet the needs of the children as they saw appropriate.

“Only one responding local authority described funding decisions made on a child by child basis, by a local authority screening team.”

The report also highlighted the variable levels of support for teachers with ASN pupils in their classrooms.

Alison Thornton, president of the EIS, said: “Ensuring adequate provision of education for ASN pupils is one of the most frequently cited concerns by teachers across the country.

“The EIS remains absolutely committed to the principle of inclusive education, and to the policy of educating young people with additional support needs in mainstream classes where this is the most appropriate environment for their learning.

“It is clear that, where issues with ASN provision arise, these are most often associated with a lack of resources and specialist staff to support young people with additional support needs.

“It is the operation and resourcing of ASN policy that causes the most concern, not the principles that lie behind it.”

Scottish Government figures show that there has been a 68 per cent increase between 2012 and 2018 in the number of pupils with ASN, now representing more than 28 per cent of all pupils.

However, the number of specialist ASN teachers has decreased from 3,840 to 3,437, a decline of 403.

Figures also show ASN pupil spending has dropped from £4,276 in 2012/13 to £3,387 in 2017/18 - a cut of £889 per pupil.

A spokesman for the Scottish Children’s Services Coalition, which campaigns to improve services, said the report showed teachers and support staff were dealing with an increasing number of vulnerable pupils without the necessary resources.

He said: “A lack of support means an increasing number of ASN pupils may not be getting the vital attention they need. This also clearly impacts on teachers and support staff as well as other pupils in the class.

“If we are to genuinely close the educational attainment gap, greater resourcing is needed from both the Scottish Government and local authorities to ensure with ASN pupils are getting the care and support that they need.”

Under current legislation a statutory duty is placed on councils to provide for ASN pupils - which covers a range of issues including learning disabilities, dyslexia, visual or hearing impairments, language or speech disorders, autism and social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Lack of support for such pupils has led to concerns over growing classroom disruption as well as additional stress for teachers and a poorer experience for all pupils.

However, the Scottish Government argues resources have increased with councils spending £610 million on additional support for learning in 2016/17, up from £584m in 2015/16.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “All young people deserve the same opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential.

“We have recently published revised guidance on the presumption to mainstream education, alongside online resources for staff.

“This provides improved methods to assess needs and help young people and signposts actions to further support inclusion, informed by the latest research.”

The report was published as teachers from across Scotland gathered in Edinburgh for an EIS conference on the delivery of education to ASN pupils.

The event coincides with the publication of an EIS guidance document on ASN which highlights the need for significantly more resources to address growing concerns over the gap between the principles of inclusion and classroom experience.