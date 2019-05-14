One lucky bartender is being offered the dream summer job, serving pints at a bar in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.

The successful applicant will run Floyd’s Pelican Bar, a floating haven only accessible by boat, one mile off the coast of Jamaica, with flights and accommodation all paid for, Virgin Holidays said.

No qualifications are needed for the summer escape, and dates will fit around the applicant.

Model Jodie Kidd will help judge the applicants (Joe Pepler/PinPep/PA)

The job, which can be applied for online, requires candidates to commute by boat or paddle board, “even when the weather is a little too beautiful to go to work”; chat to locals and tourists alike over a cool bottle of local beer, and throw the occasional fish to the resident pelicans, who gave the bar its name, a spokesman said.

The opportunity will give Floyd Forbes, the owner, the chance to enjoy his first holiday in eight years.

Floyd’s Pelican Bar is situated in the middle of the Caribbean sea (Joe Pepler/PinPep/PA)

Mr Forbes built his bar on stilts in 2001 to share the area’s scenic beauty with others.

Model-turned-publican Jodie Kidd, who will be helping to judge the applications, said: “I love being a pub landlady here in the UK, but if I had the opportunity to take the best of the job and do it all from an island paradise in the Caribbean, I wouldn’t say no.

“This is an incredible chance for anyone looking to combine the best job in the world with one of the best overseas destinations – and giving a local legend a well-deserved holiday – so what are you waiting for?”

A lucky bartender could be serving pints at Floyd’s Pelican Bar in Jamaica (Joe Pepler/PinPep/PA)

Application details, including full terms and conditions, are available at: virginholidays.co.uk/pullpintsinparadise