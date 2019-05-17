Viewers of BBC Question Time have taken to social media to slam the corporation's flagship show after a former Tory MSP appeared as part of the show's audience.
The SNP's Stewart McDonald pointed out that former Conservative MSP, Mary Scanlon had made an appearance during the show in Elgin, sparking a fresh row over the BBC's vetting process for the show.
The 71-year-old former member of the Scottish Parliament for the Highlands and Islands spoke on the future of the Conservatives and the need for a UK leader that would unite the party and the country.
Many were quick to spot the former MSP with accusations of a "Tory plant" quickly spreading on social media.
Stewart McDonald tweeted: "Why is former Tory MSP Mary Scanlon - 1999 to 2016 - pretending to be an audience punter on #BBCQT?"
His tweet has since been tweeted by the SNP.
Responding to Mr McDonald, Conservative MSP Edward Mountain said: "I think, as she is no longer an MSP, that she is just a voter. I also know she will have been through the audience vetting process."
The BBC has been accused in the past of bias in Scottish Question Times with the show being forced to defend its vetting process after it emerged that former UKIP candidate Billy Mitchell had appeared on the popular politics show 4 times.
The application form requires prospective guests to say whether they have previously been on the show, and when.
Guests must also reveal who they would be most likely to vote for in a General Election, how they voted in the EU referendum, and whether they are a member of a political party.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney of the SNP, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine of the Lib Dems were among those on the show.
