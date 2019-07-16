A man has died in an industrial accident at an Asda store.

The 58-year-old was injured today at a branch in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the Longside Road supermarket around 12.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short time later."

The spokeswoman did not comment on what work the man was carrying out when the incident happened.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time.

"His next of kin has been informed.

"Enquiries are at a very early stage and we are carrying these out in conjunction with the Health & Safety Executive."

An Asda spokesman said: "We can confirm that our Peterhead store is currently closed due to a tragic incident on site this afternoon.

"We are working with the relevant authorities to support their investigation and our deepest condolences are with the family of the man involved.

"We're working to support our colleagues on site and are grateful to our customers for their understanding."