Six people are in hospital after a chlorine leak at an Edinburgh hotel.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident at the Leonardo Hotel on Clermiston Road shortly after 5pm on Friday.

The hotel was evacuated while the emergency services dealt with the incident and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

Police Scotland later confirmed that the incident was a "minor chlorine leak" from the swimming pool.

Six people were taken to hospital as a precaution, officers said.

A further three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene but required no additional help.

Hotel guests and staff have been allowed back into the building, although the pool area remains temporarily out of use.

A spokesman said: "The police, fire and ambulance staff in attendance have now stood down and the general public are thanked for their patience and co-operation while we responded to this incident."