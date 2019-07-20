Robert MacIntyre was involved in a heated exchange with PGA Tour winner Kyle Stanley as the Scot’s second round in the 148th Open Championship drew to a contentious conclusion at Royal Portrush last night.

While Shane Lowry and JB Holmes lead the field at halfway on eight-under aggregates, Oban left-hander MacIntyre safely progressed into the closing 36-holes on a two-under tally.

His day was soured, however, on the 17th when Stanley didn’t shout fore after a wayward tee-shot and his errant drive hit the mother of MacIntyre’s caddie.

“Coming down the last I wasn’t happy with what had happened on the 17th,” said MacIntyre, who is making his debut in the championship.

“My playing partner [Stanley] doesn’t shout fore and his ball goes into the crowd. We’re shouting fore as the ball is coming into the crowd.

“He’s just standing watching it. And people didn’t have enough time to react when we shouted.

“It hit Greg’s mum. She was alright but it’s not what you want. So I told him [Stanley] how it was. There were harsh words. It wasn’t too pleasant. But you’ve got to tell him it’s not right. He didn’t take it well.

“He’s the only one I’ve seen do that. It’s on the sheets, it’s on everything, you shout fore. That ball is going straight into the crowd, you know from the word go it’s going into the crowd. Just shout.”