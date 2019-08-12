A busy Ayrshire hospital has been forced to offer sandwiches to its patients instead of hot meals after an early morning electrical fire.

Staff were evacuated from Crosshouse Hospital after the blaze broke out in a plant room within the kitchen area at around 7.05am.

Although the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was hurt, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say there has been extensive damage to the electrical switchgear.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran say the damage caused by the fire will impact the provision of hot meals to patients, and they will now receive hot soup and a choice of sandwiches.

READ MORE: Winchburgh tunnel hit by flooding for second time this month

They say contingency plans are in place to minimise disruption to patients and staff.

John Wright, director for corporate services said: " There was a minor electrical fire this morning within a plant room located in the kitchen area at University Hospital Crosshouse. While the fire was minor and extinguished quickly by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service there has been extensive damage to the electrical switchgear.

"Contingency plans are in place to minimise any disruption to patients and staff as a result of the fire however this will impact on the provision of hot meals to patients who will receive hot soup and a choice of sandwiches.

"Staff will be able to purchase snacks from the Volunteer’s shop and tea room."

READ MORE: Brake issues to Caledonian Sleeper caused emergency at Edinburgh Waverley

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.05am on Monday, August 12 to an automatic fire alarm signal at University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock.

“In total, operations control mobilised five fire appliances to the scene, where crews extinguished a small fire within the kitchen area.

“There were no reported casualties.

“Crews ventilated the building involved and left at 8.41am after ensuring the area was safe.”