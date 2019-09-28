TRIBUTES have been paid to a Greenock father who was murdered in a targeted, brutal attack in front of his young children.

Chris Nicol, 27, was found dead in a property in Maple Road after being stabbed in the neck on Thursday night.

Detectives have now launched a hunt for his killer – a man described as missing his top and bottom front teeth.

Police rushed to the scene after reports of a disturbance on the town’s Maple Road at around 9.15pm and an investigation into the killing continued throughout the day yesterday after the street had been taped off.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) are continuing to probe the killing, which they have described as a “targeted attack”.

Christopher Martin-Dominick today paid tribute Mr Nicol, a close friend, and said he had spoken to him the night before he died.

Mr Martin-Dominick said he had known Mr Nicol since they were in primary school together.

He told our sister title, the Greenock Telegraph: “He was a great guy, a lovely person. He was someone who always put his kids first – they came before anything else for Chris.

“I had known him since primary school, so basically grew up with him.

“I’m devastated about what’s happened. It is so cruel that someone could do that to another human being.”

He added: “The sickest thing about it, is the person responsible did this right in front of his kids.

“I can’t imagine how they feel just now. It must be horrendous for the whole family.”

Another friend, Annemarie McKinnon, had watched while someone tried in vain to resuscitate Mr Nicol.

She said: “I can’t get the picture of his body lying there out of my mind.

“It is heartbreaking. A total shock.”

Other tributes were posted to the much-loved father online by devastated friends.

Helen Moore posted: “It’s heartbreaking, just so sad.”

Tracyann Macphail said: “He was such a nice young guy. My thoughts go out to his kids, family and friends.”

One mother who was taking her daughter to school yesterday described her shock as the residential area had turned into a crime scene.

She said: “I heard all the sirens and saw the blue lights last night. It looked very serious.

“Everyone is completely shocked.”

Police say Mr Nicol suffered serious stab wounds and died at the scene.

The street remained taped off at Pennyfern Road and Pennyfern Drive and a major incident unit remained on the scene for a large part of yesterday.

Officers have issued a description of the man they are now looking for in connection with his death. The suspect is aged between 20 and 30 with short dark hair and rougH facial hair.

His top and bottom front teeth are also missing.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Timberland beanie hat, black jumper and black jeans.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw a man fitting this description either before or after the incident to contact us.”

He added: “Similarly, if anyone has any relevant information about this incident that could help our investigation, please speak to us.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.