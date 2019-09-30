A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car has been identified by police.

Motorists had stopped and performed CPR on Graham Kerr, from Stirling, before he died at the scene on the A91.

The incident happened on the Stirling to St Andrews Road between Menstrie and Alva at about 10.15pm on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa and some who tended to him went to collect a defibrillator from a church in Alva, Clackmannanshire, while waiting for emergency services to attend.

Police say his family are "devastated following their tragic loss" but wished to "express their sincere gratitude to everyone who tried to help Graham after the incident".

Sergeant David Marr said: "I have to echo the sentiments of Graham's family and praise the efforts of motorists who stopped and performed CPR before the arrival of emergency services, including those who had the presence of mind to collect a defibrillator from a church in Alva.

"Enquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and I am continuing to appeal for assistance from any witnesses who may have seen it take place, or passing motorists around the given time who have dash-cam footage we could review."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4761 from Saturday September 28.