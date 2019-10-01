Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson has launched a new podcast featuring voicemail messages she has received from sexual abuse survivors.

The Left Ear podcast, released yesterday for the first time, includes unedited and anonymous stories from survivors who contacted the 50 Shades of Grey star after she gave out her telephone number at last year’s Global Citizen Festival.

She asked women and girls to contact her and tell their stories of violence, abuse and inequality - prompting 8000 people from across the globe to leave messages within the first 30 minutes.

The first podcast features messages from five survivors, including a woman who was abused by her father at the age of three and another who was abused by a school teacher.

Ms Johnson said: “Something about having no one on the other end of the phone to judge, diagnose, guide, criticise or pacify created a space where these women could just speak. There was a noticeable freedom and urgency in their voices.”

The podcast, which will run weekly, warns listeners that the stories “can feel very intense” and encourages people to “take care of yourself if you choose to listen”.

However, it adds: “By listening with your heart, you create a safe space for the silenced.”