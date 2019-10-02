BORIS Johnson paved the way for a General Election with a call to arms to “get Brexit done” and a warning that Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon together would destroy "our precious Union".

As the UK Government prepares to hand over its detailed “final offer” to Brussels on EU withdrawal, the Prime Minister in his maiden speech to the Conservative conference invoked the “pioneering” spirit of Margaret Thatcher to underscore how Britain should be brave and enter a post-Brexit era with confidence.

He told the party faithful in Manchester: “We have always had the courage to be original, to do things differently and now we are about to take another giant step, to do something no one thought we could do: to reboot our politics; to relaunch ourselves into the world and to dedicate ourselves again to that simple proposition that we are here to serve the democratic will of the British people.

“If we do that with optimism and confidence, then I tell you we will not go wrong. Let’s get on with sensible moderate One Nation but tax-cutting Tory Government and, figuratively if not literally, let us send Jeremy Corbyn into orbit where he belongs.

“Let’s get Brexit done. Let’s bring our country together,” declared Mr Johnson.

He poked fun at the First Minister, whom he said, along with her predecessor at Holyrood, Alex Salmond, despite their surnames would hand back control of Scotland’s fishing waters to EU control.

“We want to turbo-charge the Scottish fishing sector; they would allow Brussels to charge for our turbot,” he declared.

Referring to the proposed space-port in Sutherland, the PM joked about coaxing the “Communist cosmonaut” into the cockpit and sending him into orbit.

On a more serious note, he warned conference: “If Jeremy Corbyn were allowed into Downing St, he would whack up your taxes, he would foul up the economy, he would rip up the alliance between Britain and the USA and he would break up the UK. We cannot allow that to happen.”

Mr Johnson insisted the Tories were not an anti-European party nor was Britain an anti-European country.

“We love Europe. I love Europe, anyway. I love it. We are European. But after 45 years of really dramatic constitutional change we must have a new relationship with the EU; a positive and confident partnership. And we can do it.”

The PM spoke of “constructive and reasonable proposals,” which provided for a compromise on both sides.

While he gave few details of his new plan – they are due to be published later today - Mr Johnson explained there would, under no circumstances, be checks “at or near” the border in Northern Ireland.

Insisting how the Good Friday Agreement would be respected, he explained: “By a process of renewable democratic consent by the executive and assembly of Northern Ireland, we will go further and protect the existing regulatory arrangements for farmers and other businesses on both sides of the border.

“And, at the same time, we will allow the UK, whole and entire, to withdraw from the EU with control of our own trade policy from the start. And to protect our precious Union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Mr Johnson called for compromise from Brussels, warning that the only alternative to an agreement was no-deal.

After referring to the “supreme authority in my family: my mother,” who, he revealed had voted Leave, the party leader insisted a no-deal was not an outcome he sought but Britain was now prepared for it.

He asked the audience: “Are we ready? Are we ready to resolve this?” It answered twice: “Yes!”

Several times Mr Johnson uttered the conference slogan “Get Brexit Done” to cheers from the packed auditorium, decrying the stalemate in Parliament.

“Just at the moment when voters are desperate for us to focus on their priorities we are continuing to chew the super-masticated subject of Brexit, when what people want, what Leavers want, what Remainers want, what the whole world wants is to be calmly and sensibly done with the subject and to move on and that is why we are coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may. Let’s get Brexit done, we can, we must and we will,” he said to applause.

Underscoring the prospect of an election, he talked up what he has dubbed the “people’s priorities”; investing in schools, hospitals and police as well as the desire to raise productivity and unlock talent across the UK.

The two main political targets, in what at times felt like a campaign speech that was high on rhetoric but light on policy, were Mr Corbyn and Ms Sturgeon.

Denouncing the “fratricidal anti-Semitic Marxists,” who gathered in Brighton for the Labour conference last week, the Tory leader denounced the Leader of the Opposition for proposing a raft of “damaging and retrograde ideas” such as a four-day week, which he said would cut the pay of low-income earners.

Accusing the SNP which wanted to “bundle him towards the throne like some Konstantin Chernenko figure, reluctantly propelled to office in a Kremlin coup,” Mr Johnson claimed Ms Sturgeon and Mr Corbyn were engaged in a “programme for total national discord”; wanting to blight 2020 with the “chaos and cacophony” of two more referendums: one on Scottish independence and one on EU membership. The audience groaned.

“Can you imagine another three years of this? But that is the Corbyn agenda; stay in the EU beyond October 31 and paying a billion pounds a month for the privilege, followed by years of uncertainty for business and everyone else,” insisted the PM.

In contrast, Mr Johnson made a brief reference to a notable absentee at conference: Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Conservative leader, who, it is thought, resigned her role, in part, because of the pro-Brexit leader in No 10.

“I say to Ruth Davidson…thank you for everything you did for the cause of Conservatism and Unionism in Scotland and Ruth we will honour your legacy too,” he said.

Mr Johnson expressed exasperation at the parliamentary block on Brexit, saying despite Britain’s greatness there was one part of the country’s democratic system that was “on the blink,” likening the situation to a “world-class athlete with a pebble in our shoe”.

And he had a dig at John Bercow with a reference to the TV show “I’m a Celebrity” by suggesting there was one consolation to Parliament being voted out of the jungle, which was watching the Commons Speaker “being forced to eat a kangaroo testicle”.

After a shorter than usual leader’s speech at just 40 minutes, Mr Johnson left the auditorium to the chants of “Boris! Boris!” kissing and hugging his partner Carrie Symmonds as the arc lights of the TV cameras followed him to the conference hall exit.