Public confidence in the Scottish Government's handling of education, health and justice has fallen, according to a new poll.

The YouGov poll for The Times recorded negative ratings for all three areas, as well as for the economy.

More than half of the 1,002 adults in Scotland surveyed between November 29 and December 3 believe the health service is being handled badly by ministers.

Four in 10 (40%) said it is performing well, giving a net rating of -12, down from +7 when the same questions were asked in a YouGov poll for The Times in April.

READ MORE: Alison Rowat: Holding politicians to account is a duty not a bore

Half of respondents (50%) believe the service provided by the NHS has got worse since Ms Sturgeon became First Minister in 2014, while 7% said it has improved.

Of those who believe the performance has remained roughly the same over the past five years, 26% said the service is good and 5% said it is bad.

On education, just under half (48%) of respondents said the Scottish Government is handling it badly, while 40% believe it is heading in the right direction.

The net score for this area is -8 - 10 percentage points down on April.

A total of 44% of those surveyed said the Scottish Government is handling the justice system badly, while 38% believe it is being handled well.

Since the +2 net score for justice in April, this has fallen to -6.

READ MORE: Jo Swinson on The Andrew Neil Interviews, review

Those who think the government is not performing well on the economy were marginally larger at 44% than the 43% who said the opposite, giving an overall rating of -1.

The April poll did not measure public confidence in the economy.