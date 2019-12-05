Fiona Bruce will host BBC's flagship political show Question Time from Hull this week with just a week until the general election.

With the political debate heating up as the UK heads to the polls, we take a look at who will feature on the show tonight.

James Cleverly - Conservatives

The Chairman of the Conservative party will be on BBC Question Time as a panellist. The Brexiteer and backer of the Leave Means Leave group has frequently made the news and will happily share pictures next to the Brexit clock in Tory HQ. Regular Question Time audience members may have a sense of deja vu with this appearance since it has been just three weeks since Cleverly last appeared on the show. Expect Brexit buzzwords and the classic 'Get Brexit Done' mantra from the Chairman of the party tonight who will very much be on message.

Jonathan Ashworth - Labour

Johnathan Ashworth steps in as a replacement for Laura Pidcock who had been billed to appear. The he current Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care will represent Labour on the Question Time panel. On Brexit, Ashworth has said that a no-deal would be disastrous for the UK with the MP making headlines after being accused by Piers Morgan of trying to stop Brexit. We can expect Ashworth to be very much on message tonight for the Labour Party with the MP representing a Remain constituency with Leicester South backing Remain by 51%.

Ed Davey - Liberal Democrats

The Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats will also feature on tonight's panel from Hull, with the defeated candidate in the Lib Dems leadership race potentially viewing this as a future audition? Davey is a well-drilled character for the Lib Dems and will be a strong voice for revoking Article 50 on the panel. Davey served as energy and climate change secretary in the coalition and could face some criticism over voting with the Tories when in the coalition but you can expect the ardent Remainer to hold his own tonight.

Ian Blackford - SNP

The leader of the SNP in the House of Commons will feature on the panel tonight and will undoubtedly question James Cleverly and others on Brexit tonight, especially Scotland's vote to remain. The SNP has also made no secret that this election is about a potential future independence referendum and a chance to escape Tory austerity, so expect to see a few heated exchanges tonight. The MP for the Ross, Skye and Lochaber will speak for his pro-remain constituency but also a country that backed remain.

Richard Tice - Brexit Party

The chairman of the Brexit Party completes the panel tonight for the BBC and will be a strong voice for Brexit regardless of a deal with the EU. The co-founder of the hardline Leave.EU campaign group with Arron Banks will be a strong voice for Brexiteers across the country and will no doubt spat with the Remain voters on the panel. Although the party have no MPS and are polling at 3%, you can expect a few questions on the Tory alliance that will see no Brexit Party MPs stand in current Conservative seats.

Question Time airs on BBC One at 10:45pm tonight.