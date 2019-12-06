The Depute Provost of Fife Council has accused a Conservative councillor of sexism.
In a series of tweets on Friday, SNP councillor Julie Ford alleged that a councillor, later confirmed as Conservative Mick Green, didn’t invite her for after-work drinks due to having a child “to get home to”.
In the tweets, Cllr Ford wrote: “After full council yesterday, a Tory councillor invited a male SNP councillor out for a drink with other male councillors. I asked if there was a no-women policy but was ignored. A Labour councillor then piped in that it was ‘ex-military only’, before I quickly pointed out three out of six going weren’t ex-military.
Said Tory cllr then finally caught up with me and clarified that he didn't ask me as I have a 'wee one' to get home to. So glad I got the clarity. I totally forgot that we're in the 1950s and women look after the children and home while men go to the pub. #everydaysexism— Julie Ford (@JulieFordSNP) December 6, 2019
“The Tory in question then pointed to a 69-plate Land Rover and said ‘you can tell this is a Tory councillor’s car. Brand new and expensive.’ Welcome to 21st century Scottish Tories.”
Cllr Green responded that he hadn’t meant the comment maliciously, saying: “I was referring to her as a competent mother, that’s all.”
