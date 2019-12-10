Strong wind warnings have been put in place for Scotland, with an additional warning of ice expected in north of the country overnight.

Perth, Stirling and Inverness are likely to experience icy patches and wintry showers which could continue causing travel disruptions.

Some parts of the regions may experience snow, according to the Met Office, but likely only in the hills.

The Met Office's ice warning will be in place from 10pm tonight to 10am Wednesday morning.

The strong winds affecting the country's transportation are expected to ease off in the evening.

Train services have suffered cancellations due to the weather, hitting both the Glasgow to Edinburgh and Wet Highland Railway lines.

Flood alerts and flood warnings remain in place across the majority of Scotland, excluding regions surrounding Edinburgh and Dundee.

A Met Office spokewoman said: "There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making injuries and accidents more likely.

"Icy patches are likely to develop during Tuesday night as frequent blustery, heavy showers of rain and hail fall onto cold surfaces, especially untreated roads and pavements.

"Meanwhile, above 200 metres elevation, showers will fall as snow at times, perhaps with 2-6 cm of snow above 400 metres, blown along by strong, gusty winds."

Persistent rain battered Scotland throughout the day and resulting in road closures as two lorries were blown over by the wind this morning.