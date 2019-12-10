HIGH winds and torrential rain have caused major disruption across Scotland on the roads, railways and ferries.

The extreme weather led to one community on the Isle of Skye being cut off due to a landslide, while two lorries toppled as the Met Office warned of severe wind and rain across Scotland.

Tourist attractions in Edinburgh, including the castle, Edinburgh Zoo and Christmas market, were shut due to the severe weather. while train services across Scotland were plunged into chaos.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice and wintry showers to run to 10am on Wednesday covering much of northern Scotland.

The forecasters say people can expect ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths "making injuries and accidents more likely".

The Met Office said: "Icy patches are likely to develop during Tuesday night as frequent blustery, heavy showers of rain and hail fall onto cold surfaces, especially untreated roads and pavements.

"Meanwhile, above 200 metres elevation, showers will fall as snow at times, perhaps with 2-6 cm of snow above 400 metres, blown along by strong, gusty winds."

Meanwhile the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has 26 flood warnings and 13 other 'alerts' in place across Scotland last night.

The community of Kylerhea on the Isle of Skye was cut off after a mudslide amid stormy weather.

Gusts of about 60mph and a period of heavy rain hit islands to the west of the country on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather contributed to a "considerable" amount of mud falling from a hillside to cover up to 120m of Kylerhea Road on Skye, cutting off the village of the same name.

Highland Council workers and a digger are at the scene to try and remove the debris and provide access to the people living in the area.

A local authority spokeswoman said: "The entire road is covered and blocked. We have a digger and staff out there working to clear it."

The village is home to a ferry port linking the picturesque island to the mainland.

ScotRail apologised as dozens of train services were cancelled and many more delayed across Scotland through a combination of high winds, floods and safety issues.

The popular Glasgow to Edinburgh and West Highland Railway lines were amongst those that were hit by the latest wave of train service disruption.

Severe weather resulting in a loss of power to the overhead wires between Haymarket and Linlithgow meant all services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street were subject to cancellation and alteration.

ScotRail also warned that services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth Inverurie, Alloa, Dunblane and Inverness were being delayed or revised due to an investigation into a safety issue at Haymarket station which was expected to last all day.

Waves coming over the sea wall at Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, affected railway power lines, causing trains between Kilwinning and Largs and Ardrossan to be cancelled.

Flooding at Craigendoran, east of Helensburgh resulted in severe flooding causing cancellation and delays to services.

And damage to overhead electric wires closed the line towards Glasgow at Exhibition Centre it later reopened but disruption was expected until 7pm.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "We're sorry to customers who have experienced disruption as a result of the severe weather today, and share their frustration."

Two lorries travelling along the A1 were blown over by the wind between Innerwick and Skateraw in East Lothian at around 7.45am, leaving the road blocked in both directions.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene but there were no reports of any injuries.

Elsewhere, the A83 at Ardgarten in Argyll and Bute was partially blocked because of a fallen tree and was closed for nearly two hours.

The Tay Road Bridge was only open to cars and the central walkway was closed because of the high winds and heavy rain, which also hit rail services.

Dundee City Council's headquarters were also closed due to a power failure.

Three weather warnings were issued by the Met Office for Scotland on Tuesday, with the heaviest rain expected over western parts until 3pm.

A wind warning was also issued for eastern parts until 5pm - with both covering the central belt - as well as an ice warning across the Highlands from 10pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.