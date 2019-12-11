NICOLA Sturgeon is now so unpopular with some voters that she is referred to on doorsteps as “that f***ing woman”, Ruth Davidson has claimed.

The former Scottish Tory leader said the First Minister’s pursuit of another independence referendum had backfired in the general election.

The Tories have dropped virtually all mention of Boris Johnson and Brexit from their leaflets and used Ms Sturgeon’s image instead, urging voters to “tell her again” on independence.

Speaking to the media after a joint event in Edinburgh with her successor Jackson Carlaw, Ms Davidson was asked if the Tory campaign was based on Ms Sturgeon being “toxic”.

She said: “People always say that politicians are Marmite, so we’ll use that analogy.

“In terms of the people that don’t like her, it has got harder. It’s gone from ‘that woman’ to ‘that bloody woman’ to ‘that effing woman’, and that’s where we’re at now.

“I think there are a lot of people that are projecting their antagonism and their resistance to a policy onto a person. But I think that happens quite a lot in politics.”

Asked if the Scottish Tories were fuelling that personal antagonism with their “tell her again” slogan, and whether there was a whiff of sexism to it, Ms Davidson said: “There’s a genuine sense that people have not been listened. That she personally is ignoring what they had said and said repeatedly. You try to keep it as short and snappy as you can.”

Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw added: “If Alex Salmond had still been the leader, the slogan would have been ‘tell him again’. The point here is that it was both Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond who signed the Edinburgh Agreement, who were leading the SNP, who gave that commitment to the people of Scotland that it was a once in a generation vote.”

All polls show the SNP gaining seats and the Scottish Tories losing them tomorrow, allowing Ms Sturgeon to claim she was strengthened her mandate for Indyref2.

Mr Jackson refused to say what level of Tory support would count as a success, or would be enough to stop Ms Sturgeon’s Indyref2 plan.

However Ms Davidson said: “I want to see us start taking seats off her. I’ve not just been spending time in the seats that we hold trying to defend them, I’ve been spending time in seats that we’re trying to take.

“In Lanark and Hamilton East it’s 266 votes between us and the SNP. In Central Ayrshire we’re 1500 votes behind. In Perth & North Perthshire we’re 21 votes behind.

“In Argyll & Bute, the returns that are coming in, I think we’ll be there or thereabouts. I want us to start seeing in which we’re competitive being converted and turning blue.

“I would like us to get a net increase.”

“There was a pretty strong message sent last time when she lost 21 seats and half a million votes. The ideas that they’re on this big march back - I’m just not sure is true.”

Ms Davidson and Mr Carlaw were speaking after an event in Edinburgh in which they said there was “one last chance” to stop Indyref2 and appealed for tactical votes.

Neither of them mentioned Mr Johnson by name in their speeches.

Ms Davidson said: “Nicola Sturgeon will be demanding that referendum as soon as this election is over. She's already said so. And this is our last chance to stop her.

“I’m urging everybody – whether you’re a regular Tory voter, Labour voter or none of the above, to lend us your vote. Let’s stop indyref2 and get Scotland moving forward.”

The SNP have been asked for comment.