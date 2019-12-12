It's proving to be an all-nighter, but when will Scotland know our results?
We've taken a look at the Press Association's predicted timings for tonight's announcements in Scotland.
They've analysed the previous few elections and pulled together some estimates.
It's important to note these timings are not 100% accurate - they're merely estimates.
But here's what's expected, in order of time:
01:00
- Rutherglen & Hamilton West
01:30
- Kilmarnock & Loudoun
02:00
- Dunbartonshire West
- East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow
- Lanark & Hamilton East
- Midlothian
02:30
- Dundee East
- Dundee West
- Falkirk
- Paisley & Renfrewshire North
- Paisley & Renfrewshire South
03:00
- Aberdeen North
- Aberdeen South
- Airdrie & Shotts
- Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
- Ayrshire North & Arran
- Dunbartonshire East
- Dunfermline & Fife West
- East Lothian
- Glasgow Central
- Glasgow East
- Glasgow North
- Glasgow North East
- Glasgow North West
- Glasgow South
- Glasgow South West
- Glenrothes
- Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
- Linlithgow & Falkirk East
- Livingston
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Ochil & Perthshire South
- Renfrewshire East
- Stirling
03:30
- Moray
- Perth & Perthshire North
04:00
- Ayrshire Central
- Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross
- Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
- Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East
- Fife North East
- Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey
- Motherwell & Wishaw
05:00
- Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine
- Argyll & Bute
- Banff & Buchan
- Dumfries & Galloway
- Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale
- Edinburgh East
- Edinburgh North & Leith
- Edinburgh South
- Edinburgh South West
- Edinburgh West
- Gordon
- Ross, Skye & Lochaber
06:00
- Orkney & Shetland
