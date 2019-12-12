It's proving to be an all-nighter, but when will Scotland know our results?

We've taken a look at the Press Association's predicted timings for tonight's announcements in Scotland.

They've analysed the previous few elections and pulled together some estimates.

It's important to note these timings are not 100% accurate - they're merely estimates.

But here's what's expected, in order of time:

01:00    

  • Rutherglen & Hamilton West

01:30    

  • Kilmarnock & Loudoun

02:00    

  • Dunbartonshire West
  • East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow
  • Lanark & Hamilton East
  • Midlothian

02:30    

  • Dundee East
  • Dundee West
  • Falkirk
  • Paisley & Renfrewshire North
  • Paisley & Renfrewshire South

03:00    

  • Aberdeen North
  • Aberdeen South
  • Airdrie & Shotts
  • Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
  • Ayrshire North & Arran
  • Dunbartonshire East
  • Dunfermline & Fife West
  • East Lothian
  • Glasgow Central
  • Glasgow East
  • Glasgow North
  • Glasgow North East
  • Glasgow North West
  • Glasgow South
  • Glasgow South West
  • Glenrothes
  • Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
  • Linlithgow & Falkirk East
  • Livingston
  • Na h-Eileanan an Iar
  • Ochil & Perthshire South
  • Renfrewshire East
  • Stirling

03:30    

  • Moray
  • Perth & Perthshire North

04:00  

  • Ayrshire Central
  • Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross
  • Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
  • Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East
  • Fife North East
  • Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey
  • Motherwell & Wishaw

05:00    

  • Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine
  • Argyll & Bute
  • Banff & Buchan
  • Dumfries & Galloway
  • Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale
  • Edinburgh East
  • Edinburgh North & Leith
  • Edinburgh South
  • Edinburgh South West
  • Edinburgh West
  • Gordon
  • Ross, Skye & Lochaber

06:00  

  • Orkney & Shetland